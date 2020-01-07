Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress desk result declaration (4)

In Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress, held in Konya at Dedeman Hotel on 23-24 November, crucial messages diagnosing and exhibiting cures to the material and nonmaterial (spiritual) diseases of humans of our age were given. The results, prosecured from desk studies, made by academists on 23 November and declared in the panel on 24 November, are as below;

DESK 4: DECLARATION ABOUT TRUTHS OF FAITH AND MEDICINE

Participants:

•Prof. Dr. Hüdai İpek • Assoc.Prof. Dr. Hakan Murat Aslan (Chairman) • Dr. Cafer Kaysıcı(Secretary) • Prof. Dr. Emrullah Sağun • Prof. Dr. İlker Çamkerten • Prof. Dr. Abdurrahman Kılıç • Assoc. Dr. Hasan Baki Altınsoy • Dr. Ragıp Doğan • Dr. Mustafa Yavuz • Dr. Hüseyin Said Ulu • Dr. Hasan Tollu • Osman Erkut

The cure for loneliness is faith, prayer and trust (in God)

Presenter: Dr. Ragıp Doğan

1- Faith is the first way and key to achieving eternal happiness, as well as a cure and a medicine for material and spiritual diseases.The effect of the drug of faith is by fulfilling the obligations.

2- The disease of doubt, which is the natural result of the weakness of faith, can increase with fear and suspicion and turn into genuine diseases.

3- Thankfully increases the health benefit, but the shekva also increases the plague of disease.

4- The cure for loneliness is faith, prayer and trust.

5- For the believer, diseases are pure, riasless, spiritual worship because they make people feel their weakness. With the blessing of faith, illness is pleasant, old age is pleasant, death is pleasant.

6-The anxiety of the degree of sickness in man is lost by the advice of compassionate physicians.

7-Medical science is the occasion for the appearance of Asma-i Husna such as Shafi, Hakim, Rahman, Rahim which manifests in man.

8-It is only the Qur'an that the ophthalmologist will remove the veil of heedlessness and misguidance in the eye of man.

Translation: Saliha Kalınoğlu Acar

Photographs: Erhan Akkaya – Yeni Asya