ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
4 EYLÜL 2019 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 50

Risale-i Nur included in the curriculum of Indonesian Islamic High Schools

04 Eylül 2019, Çarşamba 11:57
Risale-i Nur is now being taught at an Imam-hatip High School in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

According to the information on the IIKV website, the first Risale-i Nur lesson of the period took place in the school yard with all the teachers and students of the school.

The course, which took place on Tuesday between 7.00 and 7.30 am, was based on the book “Youth Guide" from the Risale-i Nur Oeuvre, which was purchased by the school for 540 students.

Lessons will be held every Tuesday at the same time with the participation of teachers and students.

Translation: Feyzanur Elif Mutlu

Yeni Asya English

