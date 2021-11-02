The murdered surrogate was a Muslim friend

THE GENERAL SECRETARY OF THE MCB, ZARA MOHAMMED, ANNOUNCED THAT THE MURDERED BRITISH MP DAVID AMESS IS A FRIEND OF THE MUSLIM COMMUNITIES.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), the UK's largest Muslim civil society platform, condemned the knife attack in which the ruling Conservative Party MP David Amess passed away, stating that it was aimed at democracy. In a statement on the matter, MCB General Secretary Zara Mohammed said: “Locally, Sir David was a friend of the Muslim communities. Attending Eid celebrations and the grand opening of the Essex Jamme Mosque in Southend, he was always keen to support mosques and Muslim organisations in their work. Nationally, Sir David has championed causes that reverberate with so many of us in society. Our hearts and deepest condolences continue to go out to Sir David's wife and children, as well as his entire family, friends, colleagues and members of the community who have had their lives touched by his tireless work.”

PUT ASIDE THE HATE

The family of the murdered British MP David Amess also urged the public to be tolerant and “put aside hatred”. In a statement released through London police, Amess's family said they were “devastated” following the knife attack. In the statement of the family, which respects the deputy, who is married with 5 children, “it is necessary to describe David in a strong and courageous way. He was a patriot and a man of peace. In the text, where people were asked to put aside their differences and show kindness and love for everyone. The statement was included: “Be tolerant and try to understand, regardless of race, religious or political opinion." Noting that as a family they are trying to understand why this terrible incident occurred, the family thanked the messages of support provided after the incident.



Translated by Ethem Erbaş