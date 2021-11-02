"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
2 KASIM 2021 SALI - YIL: 52

The murdered surrogate was a Muslim friend

02 Kasım 2021, Salı 17:32
THE GENERAL SECRETARY OF THE MCB, ZARA MOHAMMED, ANNOUNCED THAT THE MURDERED BRITISH MP DAVID AMESS IS A FRIEND OF THE MUSLIM COMMUNITIES.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), the UK's largest Muslim civil society platform, condemned the knife attack in which the ruling Conservative Party MP David Amess passed away, stating that it was aimed at democracy. In a statement on the matter, MCB General Secretary Zara Mohammed said: “Locally, Sir David was a friend of the Muslim communities. Attending Eid celebrations and the grand opening of the Essex Jamme Mosque in Southend, he was always keen to support mosques and Muslim organisations in their work. Nationally, Sir David has championed causes that reverberate with so many of us in society. Our hearts and deepest condolences continue to go out to Sir David's wife and children, as well as his entire family, friends, colleagues and members of the community who have had their lives touched by his tireless work.”

PUT ASIDE THE HATE

The family of the murdered British MP David Amess also urged the public to be tolerant and “put aside hatred”. In a statement released through London police, Amess's family said they were “devastated” following the knife attack. In the statement of the family, which respects the deputy, who is married with 5 children, “it is necessary to describe David in a strong and courageous way. He was a patriot and a man of peace. In the text, where people were asked to put aside their differences and show kindness and love for everyone. The statement was included: “Be tolerant and try to understand, regardless of race, religious or political opinion." Noting that as a family they are trying to understand why this terrible incident occurred, the family thanked the messages of support provided after the incident.

Translated by Ethem Erbaş

Okunma Sayısı: 288
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    "İklim değişikliği insan hakları krizidir"

    Yemen'de gazetecilere yönelik ihlaller dikkat çekiyor

    İstanbul'da 1.000 yeni taksi için kura çekimi yapıldı

    BM Afganistan'a hava yoluyla insani yardım ulaştırıyor

    Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan 'Kavala ve Demirtaş' açıklaması

    İllere göre haftalık Kovid-19 vaka sayıları açıklandı

    "Eğitimi kesintisiz sürdürme kararlılığındayız"

    Avustralya ve Fransa arasındaki gerginlik devam ediyor

    Türkiye'de cezaevlerindeki üniversite mezunlarının oranında büyük artış

    Liderlerden orman kaybını durdurma taahhüdü

    "İsrail, Filistin'de çevreyi sistematik olarak tahrip ediyor"

    Fransa, İngiltere ile yaşanan krizde geri adım attı

    Bulgaristan'dan Türkiye sınırına 350 asker takviyesi

    Telefon kaçakçılığına yönelik 76 ilde operasyon

    Bu zam herkesi vuracak

    Endişe etmeli mi?

    Aşırı hava olayları yeni normalimiz

    Erişim engeli AYM’ye takıldı

    Üretici ile market fiyat farkı 4,5 kat

    Mehmet Aydın'ın ağabeyi Türkiye'ye iade edilecek

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Saray psikolojisi
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Ahmet BATTAL

    “Ama onlar!”a dahil masumlar ve suçlular
    Osman ZENGİN

    Niye duâ edilsin?
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    AA’nın yaptığına ne denir?
    Genel

    Bu zam herkesi vuracak
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Hazret-i Âdem’e secde emri ne manaya gelir?
    Muzaffer KARAHİSAR

    Vefatının 2. Yılında merhum Muhammed Said Demircan
    Mustafa ÖZTÜRKÇÜ

    Bizim köyün Nurcuları

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2021, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.