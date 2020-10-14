"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
14 EKİM 2020 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 51

Toronto mosque closed after violent threats

14 Ekim 2020, Çarşamba 13:00
PM Trudeau ‘deeply disturbed’ as groups call for action

A Toronto mosque remained closed Tuesday after receiving violent threats as police investigate the incident.

“The threats specifically contained a promise that guns had been procured to ‘do a Christchurch all over again,” the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) tweeted Saturday, referencing the attack on two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 that killed 51 Muslims. Police were notified of the threats received last weekend.

Mustafa Farooq, chief executive officer of the NCCM, said the mosque will not be named because of the fear it would unleash more threats.

“These (email) messages were extraordinarily violent,” he said. “When we get these threats, we don’t take them lightly. And that’s why the mosque was shut down and remains shut down.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the threats “completely unacceptable" and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “deeply disturbed” by the incident.

The threats come on the heels of the stabbing death of a volunteer mosque caretaker in the Toronto area in September.

That crime prompted 25 human rights groups to send a letter Oct. 5 to Trudeau asking for an action plan to shut down white supremacist groups “so that we don’t continue to keep having to go to funeral after funeral, to respond to threats after threats,” said Farooq.

“It needs to stop and the way that needs to stop is through a national action plan to dismantle these kinds of white supremacist, neo-Nazi, violent, Islamophobic or xenophobic groups.”

“Obviously, there’s a lot of fear,” Farooq said. “There is a lot of concern. What is going to happen next?”

But Farooq said the Muslim community would not be cowed by threats.

“I won’t allow someone who was trying to terrorize us and intimidate us succeed,” he said. “We’re going to stand up as Canadians. We’re going to stand up (as) Canadian Muslims. And I know that so many communities are standing with us.”

It was not known when the mosque would reopen.

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 88
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    İran'da 5 büyük kente giriş-çıkış yasağı getirildi

    3 günde 46 bin sürücüye ceza kesildi

    Afrika'nın zirvesindeki yangın kontrol altına alındı

    Bir Azerbaycanlı sivil daha şehit oldu

    Afganistan'da 2 askeri helikopter çarpıştı

    Gündem erken seçim tartışması

    24 milyon gencin yarıdan çoğu çalışmıyor

    Afetler hızlı artıyor

    Veliler ve öğrenciler yüz yüze eğitim istiyor

    Ekonomik krizler evlilikleri de vurdu

    'Öğretmenlere düzenli olarak Kovid testi yapılmalı'

    Dışişleri Bakanlığı'ndan ABD'ye tepki

    Açgözlülük mutluluk getirmiyor

    Kalın - O'Brien görüşmesine ilişkin açıklama

    Onlarca caminin kapatıldığı Fransa'da neler oluyor?

    Küresel salgında son gelişmeler

    'Bu faiz bir felâket'

    Cezaevlerinde salgın yayılıyor

    Pakistan, Hindistan'la 'diyalog' için şartlarını açıkladı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Cemaatler tuzaklardan nasıl kurtulur?
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Memnun musunuz?
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Yasemin GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Evlilikte ortak payda nedir?
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Unutkanlık ve hafıza
    Hasan GÜNEŞ

    Kızı, Mustafa Yelkenci'yi anlattı
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Güzel örnek olmak yeter
    Genel

    Gündem erken seçim tartışması
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Risale-i Nur manen bir ordu kadar kuvvetli

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.