Japanese Hatice Demir, who became a Muslim by reading the Japanese translation of the Qur'an, translated “Nature: Cause or Effect?” into Japanese.

About 20 years ago, Hatice Demir, who became a Muslim after reading the Japanese translation of the Qur'an, tells the story of her conversion. "I came to Turkey 23 years ago. 22 years ago, when my father came to visit Turkey, got the Japanese translation of the Qur'an from someone who ran a grocery store (he stayed in Japan for 5 years as a worker), then I started reading it effortlessly (Allah arranges everything). During this period, I cried many times out of joy, sometimes with emotion, while reading the translation of the Qur'an. (I was experiencing a very stressful period) 1.5 years later, I completely believed, I recited the kalima shahadah. The people around me were also religious people who read the Risale-i Nur, but I was very impressed by the Qur'an. I became a Muslim, but I can't say I went to Risale classes a lot. And I didn't understand, I was sleepy, and there were kids, and I couldn't concentrate. I was reading some writers' articles in the newspaper. He instructed me. My husband grew up reading Risale-i Nur since childhood. He helped me a lot, too.”

His mother also became a Muslim

Hatice Demir, who said that she learned Islam better over time, begins reading Risale-i Nur 6-7 years ago. Although she did not understand, she says that she continued to take strength from the advice of Zübeyir Gündüzalp, one of Bediüzzaman's student. She attends classes regularly, takes active duties in the service. And she tells how she started her translation activity: 1 year ago, my husband brought an English translation of a Turkish professor living in America. And he said, “do it”, and I thought I couldn't do it. But I started at my husband's insistence. And when I did, I felt that Allah helped me very closely. Alhamdulillah, I finished the “Nature: Cause or Effect?”. And I've been praying for 20 years, for my mother... She also recited the kalima shahadah. Alhamdulillah, I can't thank Allah enough. I also thank everyone who is reading this. I also thank my community and all the people who took care of me here. I also thank my husband, who answered my questions while translating, served tea and coffee. I've read a lot of books in my life. But only the Qur'an, Hadith, and Risale-i-Nur have changed my life, and I found answers to my questions that I could not get answers for. They taught me how to think and live.”

KÜBRA ÖRNEK KORKMAZ

TRANSLATED BY ETHEM ERBAŞ