"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
26 TEMMUZ 2019 CUMA - YIL: 50

Washington Mosque to be rebuilt after destruction attack

26 Temmuz 2019, Cuma 11:51
The Islamic center in Bellevue, Washington, is set to be rebuilt soon after it was destroyed twice in arson attacks.

The mosque was damaged in an arson attack in January 2017 by a homeless man who confessed setting that fire.

Though the mosque was evacuated, a second arson was set by a teenager in March 2018.

Going through the two attacks, the Bellevue Muslims praised the local community for their support to have their mosque rebuilt.

“Being the imam for the center for 18 years, it’s very dear to my heart. And to many people in the community,” said Imam Fazal Hassan of Islamic Community of Eastside.

“I’m grateful that I’m alive to see this happen and grateful my children attended that mosque and see it rebuilt,” said Farida Hakim, a founding member of ICOE.

Rebuilding the mosque will cost more than $3 million dollars. Half of the money has been raised thanks to the community fundraisers and the help of the interfaith community.

The process will begin in the first week of August.

Rising Hate

A report published by CAIR titled “Targeted: 2018 Civil Rights Report” recorded 144 anti-mosque incidents in 2017, of which 57 were labeled hate crimes.

According to leading American activists, Muslims are more vulnerable to bigotry and Islamophobia as a result of Trump’s policies than they were after the 9/11 attacks.

Between January and September 2017, CAIR recorded 1,656 so-called “bias incidents” and 195 hate crimes against Muslims in the USA. That represented a 9% increase in bias incidents and a 20% rise in hate crimes compared to 2016.

Yet, the local communities have offered support to the Muslim community in many cases.

In January 2017, more than 12,836 people raised more than $500K to rebuild a mosque in Victoria, Texas after a fire tore through the complex.

Another mosque in Orlando which was destroyed in 2016 received more than $100K in donations to rebuild the mosque that was destroyed in a hate attack.

Click to read "Targeted: 2018 Human Rights Report"

Etiketler: Washington, mosque, Islamic Center
Okunma Sayısı: 132
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Hakkari'de bir asker şehit oldu

    'Türkiye sosyal medyayı dinleme ve izleme amaçlı kullanıyor'

    Temel ihtiyaçlar bir yılda 1176 lira arttı

    Esad rejimi İdlib'de bir haftada 81 sivili katletti

    Ankara merkezli 7 ilde silah tüccarlarına operasyon

    Rusya: Türkiye ile Doğu Akdeniz'de iş birliği yapabiliriz

    AYM, CHP'nin KHK itirazlarını karara bağladı

    Şahin: Yüksek İstişare Kurulu üyeleri 15 bin lira maaş alıyor

    İstanbul'da sahte kimlik operasyonu: 161 kişi gözaltına alındı

    Erdoğan kabinede değişiklik için 23 Haziran travmasının atlatılmasını mı bekliyor?

    Tüketim harcamalarında en büyük pay konut ve kira giderlerinde

    AB'den Johnson'a: May'in onayladığı Brexit anlaşması müzakereye açılmayacak

    Pompeo: Türkiye'ye daha fazla yaptırım gelebilir

    Millî gelirin % 15’i israfa

    Şekersiz şeker hastalığına dikkat

    EYT’liler: Yok deseler de gündemde olacağız

    Ahlat Köşkü’ne AYM’den iptal

    Küresel ısınma korkutuyor

    ABD'den Türkiye'ye yaptırım açıklaması

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Aşırı terleme hangi hastalıkların belirtisidir?
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    “Seçimli otokrasi”
    Genel

    Ahlat Köşkü’ne AYM’den iptal
    Genel

    Şekersiz şeker hastalığına dikkat
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Atilla YILMAZ

    Bediüzzaman’ın İngilizlerle mücadelesi ve ‘Kürt Teali’ çarpıtması
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    İsraf ve savurganlık âfeti
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Sünnete sarılan manen yükselir
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Cennet ehlinin efendileri
    İbrahim ERSOYLU

    Yeni Asya’ya kuvvet vermek

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.