Babic, who is of Russian origin, stated that she still feels the excitement of the Feast of Ramadan in the depths of her heart, even though it has been eight years since she became a Muslim.

Babic, who still lives in Bosnia Herzegovina, explained how she decided to become a Muslim and the excitement she experienced during the Feast of Ramadan as follows:

Babic told that she met Mr.Nedim, who is of Bosnia and Herzegovina origin, over the internet ten years ago and that they decided to get married soon after, but they divorced a short time later.

She had some knowledge about Islam before she came to Bosnia and Herzegovina, but since her husband Nedim is Muslim, she decided to increase her knowledge about Islam and to adopt Islamic lifestyle. As she learned more by reading books on this subject, as time goes by, she realized that she became more attached to Islam and believed in Islam.

When I prostrated for the first time, I couldn't burst my tears.

While my husband did not know yet that I intend to become a Muslim, 8 years ago, we went to the mosque for the tarawih prayer with him on the “laylat al-qadr”, which is the 27th night of Ramadan. At that time, I was not yet a Muslim, but I wanted to experience that atmosphere. I intended to sit in a corner of the mosque and watch what happened. However, a lady friend of mine I met there told me to sit next to her and watch what she does and do the same movements.

At the moment I started the prayer, I was extremely excited. When I went to prostrate for the first time, I could not control my tears. I was in very intense emotions. I was terribly excited.

Abic went to his husband Nedim as soon as the prayer was over and said that she had decided to become a Muslim and that her husband was very surprised by this. Then she became a Muslim by reciting the kalima shahadah in front of hundreds of people in the mosque.

I still cannot forget the excitement of the Ramadan feasts that I experienced when I was not yet a Muslim in the first years I came to Bosnia Herzegovina. After 8 years of becoming a Muslim, I feel the same excitement deep in my heart. I visit people with gifts that I prepared with my own hands on the days of Ramadan feasts every year.

Babic stated that Ramadan feasts mean "happiness" for her, "I try to live and feel these special days in the best possible way, which comes after the month of Ramadan, which we are trying to spend very spiritually."

She states that she still keeps in touch with her divorced husband and his family. I have hobbies such as, calligraphy and wood painting, I try to visit them and to present the gifts that I personally prepared, on these festive days and thus feel the excitement of these days in the depths of my soul.

Babic, on the other hand, said that she misses his family living in Russia very much and that she is so sad.

Translated by Özden Atukeren