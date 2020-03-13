"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
13 MART 2020 CUMA - YIL: 51

30 yearly of pastor became Muslim at the age 76

13 Mart 2020, Cuma 09:56
Mr. Leif Skjetne who has served as a pastor for 30 years in Jönköping, Sweden announced that he has converted his religion into Islam at his age of 76. The former pastor, sold all his property and settled in Morocco, changed his name as Ahmed.

Mr. Skjetne, made a statement to the Swedish Dagens Newspaper, saying that “I’ve been in Morocco since last 2 years, I changed my name as Ahmed. Then I decided to become a Muslim last month.”

And continued “I presented my resignation to the Swedish Church Association. In 2015, I had taken all the care of a Moroccan refugee boy at the age of 18 in Sweden and from then on my life has changed a lot with him.”

SOLD ALL OF HIS POSSESSIONS

Skjetne said: “The Moroccan refugee boy was deported from Sweden in 2018, thereon I decided to settle in Morocco after him from now on. At the beginning I didn't think about becoming a Muslim, I had changed only my name to Ahmet because I was settled in Morocco. And two years later, I decided to become a Muslim upon researching it.”

Mr. Skjetne stated that he had sold all his property in Sweden, and he would spend the rest of his life in Morocco.

Translation: Özden Atukeren

