ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
15 MAYIS 2021 CUMARTESİ

Actor Mark Ruffalo Calls for sanctions against the Israel

15 Mayıs 2021, Cumartesi
US actor and director Mark Ruffalo has criticized the Israeli police's use of violence against Palestinians in al-Masjid al-Aqsa in the occupied East Jerusalem and called for sanctions on Israel.

The famous name Ruffalo, who portrays Hollywood's Hulk character, said on his Twitter account, "1500 Palestinians are facing deportation in Jerusalem. 200 protesters were injured, 9 children were killed. Sanctions in South Africa helped the black people to liberate. And the time has come for sanctions on Israel in order to liberate the Palestinians." 

The American actor also included a link to an internet page calling for 2 million signatures for sanctions on Israel in his post with the "Sheikh Cerrah" tag.

In the website Ruffalo referred, with the addressing of “US Foreign Minister State Blinken, Foreign Ministers, Parliamentarians and Heads of State," and emphasizing the violence perpetrated by the Israeli police in the Sheikh Cerrah Quarter of the occupied East Jerusalem, "the treatment enforced on Palestinian people has become a dishonour in world conscience. It  is time to impose sanctions on Israeli industry until the Palestinians are granted full and equal civil rights." statements were included.

It was seen that more than 1 million 700 thousand signatures were collected on the platform, where 2 million signatures were called.

Translated by Ekrem Başçı

