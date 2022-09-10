"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
10 EYLÜL 2022 CUMARTESİ - YIL: 53

Australia Light Foundation Aid Program Reaches Pakistan

10 Eylül 2022, Cumartesi 12:49
Emergency food and clothing aid for flood affected Pakistan.

The Australia Light Foundation has reached out to assist hundreds of people affected by the recent deadly floods in Pakistan.

The aid program that commenced on 29 August 2022 continues with great interest from our donors. The first part of our donations have already reached people in need. Donated goods will be distributed continuously.

Recent heavy rains have caused deadly floods across many parts of Pakistan.

People have lost their assets, homes and their livelihoods. The Australia Light Foundation in partnership with our sister organisation the Australian Peace Organisation have been able to reach some of the flood affected communities in Pakistan.

For families and households that are able to continue to cook, we have donated bags of sugar, rice, tea, flour and cooking oil and for the families that are unable to cook, hot food continues to be distributed to them.

The Australia Light Foundation is also in the process of organising a food and clothing container to be sent to Pakistan. Information will be shared with the public once this has been completed.

I thank all that have donated for this aid program.  Through your donations we are able to continue to reach many people in need.

Okunma Sayısı: 190
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    📷

    Avustralya Nur Vakfı'ndan Pakistan'da yardım

    Instagram’a yeni özellik

    Zeytin Dalı Şehidi dualarla uğurlandı

    Kantin kiralarında sınır %25 olmalı

    İndirim bitti, zamlara devam

    İsveç’te camiye taşlı saldırı

    Kâbe imamından “dijital” açıklama

    İskeçe Müftülüğüne Mustafa Trampa seçildi

    Avrupa'da soğuk kış endişesi: Gaz depoları ocakta boşalabilir

    Pakistan'da Manchar gölü de taştı: 100 bin kişi sel riskiyle karşı karşıya

    Endonezya'da art arda 4 deprem

    Pakistan - Sindh'deki okulların yüzde 40'ı yıkıldı

    'Dur' ihtarına uymayarak polislere çarptı: 2 polis yaralandı

    Denizli-Muğla sınırındaki yangın söndürüldü: 100 hektarlık alan zarar gördü

    Yeni programda ‘iş’ yok

    'Harkiv bölgesinde 30'dan fazla yerleşim Rusya'dan geri alındı'

    Blinken: Avrupalı dostlarımızı soğukta bırakmayacağız

    Ukrayna'nın yeniden inşası için 349 milyar dolar gerekiyor

    Olağanüstü toplantıda alınan kararlar açıklandı

    Ferrero, Devlet tarafından denetlenmeli

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    6’lı masa niye durakladı?
    Mustafa ÖZTÜRKÇÜ

    Bediüzzaman iki şeye çok dikkat etmiştir
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Kalb, göz, el-ayak intiharı nasıl önlenir?
    M. Fahri UTKAN

    Ebeveynlerimiz ve Cennet
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    İmansızlıkta Cehennemden beter elem var!
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Seçimli rejimin değerini bilmek
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    H. Muharrem OKUR

    Hizmet Rehberi
    Genel

    Blinken: Avrupalı dostlarımızı soğukta bırakmayacağız

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2022, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.