Australia Light Foundation Aid Program Reaches Pakistan

Emergency food and clothing aid for flood affected Pakistan.

The Australia Light Foundation has reached out to assist hundreds of people affected by the recent deadly floods in Pakistan.

The aid program that commenced on 29 August 2022 continues with great interest from our donors. The first part of our donations have already reached people in need. Donated goods will be distributed continuously.

Recent heavy rains have caused deadly floods across many parts of Pakistan.

People have lost their assets, homes and their livelihoods. The Australia Light Foundation in partnership with our sister organisation the Australian Peace Organisation have been able to reach some of the flood affected communities in Pakistan.

For families and households that are able to continue to cook, we have donated bags of sugar, rice, tea, flour and cooking oil and for the families that are unable to cook, hot food continues to be distributed to them.

The Australia Light Foundation is also in the process of organising a food and clothing container to be sent to Pakistan. Information will be shared with the public once this has been completed.

I thank all that have donated for this aid program. Through your donations we are able to continue to reach many people in need.