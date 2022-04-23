AUSTRALIA LIGHT FOUNDATION IFTAR

Today the ALF hosted its final Iftar dinner for 2022.

The iftar dinner brought together over 500 members from various ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds to celebrate the month of Ramadan.

In particular we would like to thank all our guests for attending including; Dr Daniel Mulino MP, Katie Hall MP, Sarah Connolly MP, Mayor Anthony Tran and Mayor Jasmine Nguyen.

We also take this opportunity to thank our tireless volunteers, chefs, waiters and waitresses for all their hard work.

Thank you once again we hope to see you all at our open iftar next year.

Australia Light Foundation