"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
13 MART 2020 CUMA - YIL: 51

Battle of Badr

13 Mart 2020, Cuma 09:58
The Battle of Badr occurred in the village of Badr, 80 miles from Medina, on the 15th of the coming of Islam, the second of the hijrah, and the 624th of the year.

The place of Badir, the first gaza, in history is  important. Our Prophet (SaaS) left Medina with his companions in order to understand the situation of the Quraysh caravan during the month of Ramadan and to be prepared. A great army of polytheists was set out from Mecca. They came before the believers and seized the water wells at Badr. Abu Sufyan had driven his trade caravan through the shoreline and away from the dangerous area. But the polytheists, who had long sought the opportunity to fight the Muslims and disband their unity, did not return. They thought they could eliminate Muslims by relying on their numbers and weapons superiority. At the end of the war, the polytheists were defeated. The captives were freed by teaching the Ansar children to read and write to ten people.

Translation: Zeynep Kurun

Okunma Sayısı: 89
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Yunanistan sınırında 15. gün

    ÇŞB'den 81 ile koronavirüs genelgesi

    Dolar yükselişte

    Benzine bir indirim daha

    Bir hastaya daha koronavirüs teşhisi kondu

    Kamu görevlilerinin yurt dışına çıkışları durduruldu

    Fırsatçılara fırsat verilmesin

    Uysal: Millet iradesi sakatlanmak istendi

    AYM’den 5 yıl sonra ihlâl kararı

    Başakşehir turun kapısını araladı

    Son 24 saatte dünya genelinde 'Kovid-19'a ilişkin neler yaşandı?

    İletişim Başkanlığı'ndan Erdoğan - Putin görüşmesi hakkında açıklama

    Kanada Başbakanı ve eşi kendilerini karantinaya aldı

    'Tüm sağlık çalışanlarına ve Sağlık Bakanlığına teşekkür ediyoruz'

    'İhtiyacın kadar al'

    Bakan Selçuk, eğitimde koronavirüs tedbirlerini açıkladı

    Dünya teyakkuzda

    ''Yunanistan bize böyle davranamaz"

    İdlib'deki ateşkes sürecine ilişkin Rusya'dan açıklama

    Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu'ndan vatandaşlara çağrı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    AYM’den 5 yıl sonra ihlâl kararı
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Mikropların dizgini de Rahîm-i Hakîm’in elindedir
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Osmanlılar Selânik’i aldı; Selânikliler Osmanlı’yı yıktı
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Yeşil yolun adaleti
    Misbah ERATİLLA

    Muhammed Salah’ın örnek davranışı
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Virüsten daha zararlı olan nedir?
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Yeni Asya ve 12 Mart
    Genel

    Uysal: Millet iradesi sakatlanmak istendi
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Beşte bir de ölçüsüz olmamalı

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.