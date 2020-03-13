The Battle of Badr occurred in the village of Badr, 80 miles from Medina, on the 15th of the coming of Islam, the second of the hijrah, and the 624th of the year.

The place of Badir, the first gaza, in history is important. Our Prophet (SaaS) left Medina with his companions in order to understand the situation of the Quraysh caravan during the month of Ramadan and to be prepared. A great army of polytheists was set out from Mecca. They came before the believers and seized the water wells at Badr. Abu Sufyan had driven his trade caravan through the shoreline and away from the dangerous area. But the polytheists, who had long sought the opportunity to fight the Muslims and disband their unity, did not return. They thought they could eliminate Muslims by relying on their numbers and weapons superiority. At the end of the war, the polytheists were defeated. The captives were freed by teaching the Ansar children to read and write to ten people.

Translation: Zeynep Kurun