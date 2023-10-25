Charities in Bosnia, Serbia, Croatia launch aid campaigns for Palestinians

Organizations collecting cash aid, relief items for people in besieged Gaza

Charities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Croatia on Tuesday launched aid campaigns for Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

Bosnia's Pomozi.ba, which carries out humanitarian aid activities, the Red Cross of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Emmaus International Solidarity Forum, Mercy Association, and Islamic Union started collecting cash aid for the Palestinian people.

Cash aid will be collected in dedicated bank accounts opened by the organizations and delivered to Palestine.

Meanwhile, Emmaus also collected other basic necessities to deliver them to Palestine through its partner organization Türkiye's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH).

Serbia's Muslim-majority Novi Pazar Municipality also launched a fundraising campaign.

In Croatia, the organization called "Caritas Croatia" will collect cash aid for the Palestinian people.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since Oct. 7, began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 7,200 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.