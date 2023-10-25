"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
27 EKİM 2023 CUMA - YIL: 54

Charities in Bosnia, Serbia, Croatia launch aid campaigns for Palestinians

25 Ekim 2023, Çarşamba
Organizations collecting cash aid, relief items for people in besieged Gaza

Charities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Croatia on Tuesday launched aid campaigns for Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

Bosnia's Pomozi.ba, which carries out humanitarian aid activities, the Red Cross of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Emmaus International Solidarity Forum, Mercy Association, and Islamic Union started collecting cash aid for the Palestinian people.

Cash aid will be collected in dedicated bank accounts opened by the organizations and delivered to Palestine.

Meanwhile, Emmaus also collected other basic necessities to deliver them to Palestine through its partner organization Türkiye's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH).

Serbia's Muslim-majority Novi Pazar Municipality also launched a fundraising campaign.

In Croatia, the organization called "Caritas Croatia" will collect cash aid for the Palestinian people.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since Oct. 7, began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 7,200 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 616
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    3 bin çocuk 1700 kadın öldürüldü

    Allah bize yeter

    Gazze’de salgın hastalık yayılma endişesi artıyor

    Öğrencilerin hayal kırıklığı

    Ekran süresi uzadı, şaşılık 5 kat arttı

    İsveç’ten sınır dışı edilecek

    Mescid-i Aksa'da sadece 5000 Filistinli Cuma Namazı kılabildi

    İsrail, insani yardıma da karşı çıkıyor

    ''Susturulmayacağım''

    İsrail bir camiyi daha bombaladı

    Gazze'de 29 bin konut tamamen yıkıldı

    Mısır’da yerleşim yerine füze düştü: 5 kişi yaralandı

    BIRAKIN GAZZE YAŞASIN

    Yahudi Fransız Yazar Cohen: Gazze için birlik olun

    Dünya Guterres’in yanında

    NYT: Hastaneyi İsrail vurdu

    Açlık sınırı 15 bin lirayı geçti

    Saldırılarda katledilen Filistinlilerin yarısı çocuk

    Beşiktaş, Norveç'ten eli boş döndü

    En Çok Okunanlar

    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    “Terör” iftirasıyla buraya kadar
    Nurenda Yaşar Coşkun

    Boykot nasıl yapılır?
    İbrahim Aktaşcı

    Bahçeli’nin saati günde kaç kez doğruyu gösterir?
    Şükrü BULUT

    Mesele Filistin değil…
    Enes Uyar

    Allah’ın affettiği kullar
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Asr-ı Saadet’ten de davet olunsam hakikatleri aynen ibraz edeceğim
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    İsrail’in Filistinle imtihanı
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Darbe cuntaları ve ötesi

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2023, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.