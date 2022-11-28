"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Great interest in the mosque from the Dutch
Great interest in the mosque from the Dutch

28 Kasım 2022, Pazartesi 18:45
The Dutch showed great interest in the Fatih Mosque “Museum Night” event in Amsterdam.

The Fatih Mosque in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, opened its doors to more than a thousand non-Muslim visitors again this year at the annual “Museum Night” event. Within the scope of the ”Night of Museums" event, the guests who came to the Amsterdam Fatih Mosque affiliated to the Dutch Religious Foundation received information about the Islamic religion, mosques and Islamic arts. The program started with the adhan, which was voiced from the loudspeaker, and continued with the recitation of the Qur'an by religious officials and hymns.

Fatih Mosque Imam Kemal Gözütok, who gave basic information about Islam to the guests, said, “The Dutch are very curious about the Islamic religion and the internal structure of our mosque. They want to learn everything from shoemaking to the pulpit, from the altar to the tiles." said.

Miraç Ulu from the Fatih Mosque administration said, "We are trying to explain Islam, the mosque and the activities here to our Dutch neighbors and friends with such nights., ”

American Charn, one of the visitors, stated that he lived very close to the mosque but came for the first time and said, “I liked the internal structure of the mosque very much, the voice of the imams was great." Jaap Kapteyn, who lives near the Fatih Mosque and says that he often visits the mosque, said, “Participating in the Museum Night as a mosque and promoting Islam with art activities and works in it affects the view of the Dutch, who value art very much, on Islam. It is a very nice way to destroy the negative feelings against Islam in people's hearts and to fight Islamophobia in the Netherlands.“ Dany, an Irishman living in Amsterdam, expressed his satisfaction with the mosque trip and said, "I loved this place very much, I learned calligraphy. It's a place worth seeing." Traditional Islamic and Turkish arts were also introduced to most Dutch foreign guests at the event.

Translated by Ethem Erbaş

Okunma Sayısı: 86
