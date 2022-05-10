"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
10 MAYIS 2022 SALI

He became a Muslim on the Night of Qadr

10 Mayıs 2022, Salı 15:08
Viktor Parkhomenko, a Ukrainian who is being treated at the Eskişehir City Hospital, became a Muslim by bringing the word-i-martyrdom with a prayer ceremony held.

Parkhomenko, 62, who is being treated for cancer, told his daughter, Viktoriya Ozkan, that he wanted to become a Muslim. After that, Parkhomenko's relatives forwarded this request to the Provincial Mufti.

Parkhomenko, during the mass held at the Eskişehir City Hospital under the leadership of Provincial Grand Mufti Bekir, brought word-i-martyrdom, converted to Islam in the presence of witnesses and became a Muslim.

The Grand Mufti presented the Holy Qur'an and a certificate of protection to Parkhomenko, who received the name “Kadir.” Ozkan said, "My father said he wanted to become a Muslim while he was being treated in the hospital. He became a Muslim during the ceremony held on the Night of Qadir.” 

Translated by Ethem Erbaş

