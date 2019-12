We commemorate with mercy the 746th anniversary of Mevlâna Jalāl ad-Dīn Rūmī's passing away

“In compassion and grace, be like the sun.

In concealing other's faults, be like the night.

In generosity and helping others, be like a river.

In anger and fury, be like dead.

In modesty and humility, be like the earth.

In tolerance, be like the sea.

Either appear as you are, or be as you appear.”

Photograper: Erhan Akkaya