Laylat al Qadr: An eighty-year lifetime of worship

My Dear, Loyal Brothers!

Firstly: It is stated in sound narrations: "Seek the Night of Power in the second half of Ramadan, especially in the last ten days." {[*]: Bukhari, Fadl Laylat al-Qadr, 2, 3; Tahajjud, 21; Muslim, Siyam, 207-19.} It is therefore a great happiness to try to profit from the Night of Power, which may gain for a person an eighty-year

lifetime of worship, and which is probably among the coming nights.

My Dear, Loyal Brothers!

Firstly: There is a strong possibility that tomorrow night is the Night of Power. Some of the scholarly authorities stated it is tomorrow. Even if it is not in fact, since the Umma consider it to be so, God willing it will be accepted as such.

My Dear, Loyal Brothers!

The night of the Prophet's (PBUH) Ascension is the equivalent of a second Night of Power. Working this night as much as one possibly can causes a thousandfold increase in spiritual gains. In accordance with the mystery of spiritual partnership, on this valuable night, God willing, like some angels who glorify God with forty thousand tongues, you will perform worship and supplications with forty thousand tongues. This will yield much reward in this place of tribulation, and you will be offering thanks through your worship tonight for the coming storm involving us being reduced a thousandfold. Together with congratulating you for your perfect caution and prudence, I give you the good news that dominical grace is being manifested most clearly for us.

My Dear, Loyal Brothers!

I congratulate you with all my heart and soul on the blessed month of Ramadan. May Almighty God make the Night of Power the equivalent of a thousand months for all of you, and accept it as an eighty-year lifetime of worship. Amen.

Bediuzzaman Said Nursi / The Rays