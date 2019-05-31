"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
31 MAYIS 2019 CUMA - YIL: 50

Laylat al Qadr: An eighty-year lifetime of worship

31 Mayıs 2019, Cuma 13:52

My Dear, Loyal Brothers!

 Firstly: It is stated in sound narrations: "Seek the Night of Power in the second half of Ramadan, especially in the last ten days." {[*]: Bukhari, Fadl Laylat al-Qadr, 2, 3; Tahajjud, 21; Muslim, Siyam, 207-19.} It is therefore a great happiness to try to profit from the Night of Power, which may gain for a person an eighty-year 

lifetime of worship, and which is probably among the coming nights.

***

My Dear, Loyal Brothers!

 Firstly: There is a strong possibility that tomorrow night is the Night of Power. Some of the scholarly authorities stated it is tomorrow. Even if it is not in fact, since the Umma consider it to be so, God willing it will be accepted as such.

***

My Dear, Loyal Brothers!

 The night of the Prophet's (PBUH) Ascension is the equivalent of a second Night of Power. Working this night as much as one possibly can causes a thousandfold increase in spiritual gains. In accordance with the mystery of spiritual partnership, on this valuable night, God willing, like some angels who glorify God with forty thousand tongues, you will perform worship and supplications with forty thousand tongues. This will yield much reward in this place of tribulation, and you will be offering thanks through your worship tonight for the coming storm involving us being reduced a thousandfold. Together with congratulating you for your perfect caution and prudence, I give you the good news that dominical grace is being manifested most clearly for us.

***

My Dear, Loyal Brothers!

 I congratulate you with all my heart and soul on the blessed month of Ramadan. May Almighty God make the Night of Power the equivalent of a thousand months for all of you, and accept it as an eighty-year lifetime of worship. Amen.

Bediuzzaman Said Nursi / The Rays

 

Okunma Sayısı: 79
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Ankete göre İngiltere'de Liberaller önde

    Beyşehir Belediyesinin borcu billboardlara asıldı

    Kremlin Sözcüsü: İdlib'de ateşkes Türkiye'nin sorumluluğunda

    Pompeo: Suriye'de güvenli bölge kurma çabaları sürüyor

    Meksika Başkanı ABD'nin göçmen vergisine tepki gösterdi

    Köprü geçişlerine yeni düzenleme

    Arap Zirvesi'nde gündem İran

    Afganistan'da NATO konvoyuna saldırı: 4 ölü

    İsrail Filistinli bir çocuğu şehit etti

    TÜİK büyüme verilerini açıkladı

    Trump'tan Meksika'ya 'göçmen' vergisi

    'Filistin halkının çıkarlarını koruyun'

    Fasıllar açılsın süreç hızlansın

    Buğdayda üretim düşecek

    Yeni askerlik sistemi kafaları karıştırdı

    Okuru aptal yerine koyuyorlar

    Seyahatname, biçilmiş bir kaftan

    Hakemler içinde en çok Cüneyt Çakır kazanıyor

    Zulme karşı mücadele çağrısı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    20 Temmuz süreci
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Kadir Gecesi’nin kadrini bilmek
    Genel

    Yeni askerlik sistemi kafaları karıştırdı
    Genel

    Buğdayda üretim düşecek
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Bin aydan hayırlı gece
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Dünya zulüm endeksi
    Genel

    Fasıllar açılsın süreç hızlansın
    Şükrü BULUT

    Zalim, vahşi ve de yüzsüz... (2)
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Namık Gedik’i mânen öldüren zihniyet (2)

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.