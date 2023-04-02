Over 50% of Swedes support ban on Quran burning

Provocative acts against Muslim holy book by Danish far-right politician cost nearly $8.5M, public broadcaster says

Some 51% of Swedes support a ban on the burning of the Quran and other holy scriptures, a survey revealed on Saturday.

While 34% say burning holy scriptures is freedom of speech and expression, 15% did not comment, according to the poll by major research company Sipo.

The survey was conducted on March 14-16 with the involvement of 1,370 responders.

Meanwhile, public broadcaster SVT said provocative incidents by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan against the Muslim holy book cost the country’s treasury some 88 million Swedish krona ($8.5 million).

Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Stram Kurs, surrounded and protected by the police, set the Quran on fire in Sweden's capital Stockholm in front of the Turkish Embassy in January.

Following a long rant in which he verbally attacked Islam and immigration in Sweden, he shouted: "If you don't think there should be freedom of expression, you have to live somewhere else."

The act has been since condemned by many Muslim countries, including Türkiye and various NGOs and human rights groups.