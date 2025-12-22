"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
22 ARALIK 2025 PAZARTESİ

I Became a Muslim by Looking at Palestine

22 Aralık 2025, Pazartesi
I have never heard a Palestinian ask, “Why does God not care about what is happening to us?”

They trusted in God and believed in Him. I began to think that this source of strength must be found in the Qur’an.

Therefore, in December 2023, I ordered a copy of the Qur’an and read these words:

“Indeed, with hardship comes ease.”

As I continued reading, watching the Palestinians, participating in protests, forming close friendships with many Muslims, and asking them questions, I began to realize that I had always been a Muslim—that Islam was my home in this world; I just had not known it yet.

And when I witnessed Palestinians praising God even in their suffering, I became a Muslim on the first day of Ramadan, March 11, 2024.

(American writer Lauren Sweeney)

Okunma Sayısı: 138
