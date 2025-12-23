"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."



“The Pride of Muslims Mosque” Attracts Great Interest

Standing out as one of the symbolic structures of Islamic culture and religious architecture in Russia, the “The Pride of Muslims Mosque,” which bears the name of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), attracts great interest from both local and international visitors for worship and visitation purposes.

Located in the city of Shali in the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, the “Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) – The Pride of Muslims Mosque” brings together a modern architectural approach with traditional Islamic aesthetics. The mosque draws attention with its magnificent domes, finely decorated minarets, and spacious interior.

Designed with a concept by an Uzbek architect, the mosque reflects traces of Central Asian Islamic architecture. Its overall design highlights dome proportions, symmetrical planning, and ornamental styles characteristic of classical Islamic architecture in Central Asia, particularly in Samarkand and Bukhara.

With a capacity to accommodate 30,000 worshippers at the same time, the mosque ranks among the largest mosques in Russia and receives significant congregational interest, especially during Friday prayers and religious holidays. Its airy interior, high ceilings, and design that allows natural light inside enable large congregations to worship comfortably.

The interior decoration, featuring calligraphy, geometric motifs, and classical Islamic ornamentation, offers visitors a sense of aesthetic harmony. Meanwhile, the wide, column-free main prayer hall and strong acoustic structure play an important role during congregational prayers.

The mosque’s large courtyard and landscaped surroundings also provide a suitable space for major events and high attendance on religious occasions.

A Touristic and Spiritual Center for Muslims

Beyond being solely a place of worship, the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) – The Pride of Muslims Mosque is regarded as an important stop for Muslim tourists visiting Russia. With its high capacity and monumental architecture, the mosque is visited throughout the year by people from different countries as both a religious and cultural center.

Bearing the name of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and distinguished by its architectural grandeur, the mosque is considered among the structures of high spiritual value in the Islamic world. Through guided tours and well-organized open spaces, it also serves an informative role for non-Muslim visitors interested in Islamic culture.









    

    

    

    
    

    

