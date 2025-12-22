"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
22 ARALIK 2025 PAZARTESİ - YIL: 56

The Three Sacred Months Welcomed with Prayers

22 Aralık 2025, Pazartesi
By Mehtap Yıldırım Yükselten

A Climate of Mercy and Blessings

The Three Sacred Months were welcomed with prayers and a deep spiritual enthusiasm.

For Muslims, the Three Sacred Months represent a period of mercy, blessings, and spiritual renewal, and they were welcomed with great enthusiasm across the country. According to the Hijri calendar, this blessed period—covering the months of Rajab, Sha‘ban, and Ramadan—began this year on Sunday, December 21.

Within the Three Sacred Months are special nights such as Laylat al-Raghaib, Laylat al-Mi‘raj, Laylat al-Bara’ah, and Laylat al-Qadr. Laylat al-Raghaib, which falls on the first Thursday night of the month of Rajab, will be observed on the evening of Thursday, December 25, 2025.

The Spiritual Marketplace Has Begun

Bediüzzaman Said Nursî, in his letters to his students at the beginning of the Three Sacred Months, offered congratulations and prayers, emphasizing that this blessed period is a great opportunity for spiritual gain. One of his statements reads as follows:

“These Three Sacred Months yield the reward of more than eighty years of a lifetime. Surely, mujahids like you will strive to attain this gain. May Almighty God make each night of these months as valuable for you as the Night of Mi‘raj, the Night of Bara’ah, and the Night of Power. Amen.”

(Kastamonu Lahikası, p. 58)

Because the Three Sacred Months allow for spiritual gains equivalent to a lifetime within a short period, the Risale-i Nur describes them as a spiritual marketplace, a fair, and a season of otherworldly trade.

Joy of the Three Sacred Months in Mosques

With the beginning of the sacred months of Sha‘ban and Ramadan, prayers were offered during the dawn prayer at Eyüp Sultan Mosque. The gathering, organized under the leadership of the Eyüpsultan Mufti’s Office and the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, saw citizens arriving at the mosque before the dawn prayer.

The congregation, including many children, prayed together after the prayer. Various refreshments were offered to attendees at the mosque exit.

Welcoming with Prayers from the Little Ones

A “Welcoming the Three Sacred Months” program organized by Qur’an courses for children aged 4–6, affiliated with the Ortahisar District Mufti’s Office, was held with strong participation.

The program began with recitations from the Holy Qur’an by young students, followed by a mehter performance, rhymes, presentations of hadiths, and prayers. The event, which attracted great interest from parents, concluded with the taking of commemorative photographs.

Okunma Sayısı: 114
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    İslam İşbirliği Teşkilatı, İsrail'i kınadı: "Uluslararası insancıl hukuku ihlal eden bir suç"

    İsrail'den İran'a tekrar saldırı tehdidi

    Modern insan hayatın anlamını arıyor

    “İktidar, asgarî ücrette panik havası yaşıyor”

    Ateşkes kağıt üzerinde kaldı - Soykırım devam ediyor

    ABB Başkanı Yavaş ve bazı meclis üyeleri hakkında soruşturma izni

    ABD-San Francisco'da büyük kesinti: 130 binden fazla ev ve iş yeri elektriksiz kaldı

    Galatasaray, ilk yarıyı zirvede tamamladı

    TESK’ten iktidara acil çağrı

    Dem: MHP bir hayal kırıklığı

    İsrafı azaltmak; suyu, toprağı ve emeği korumaktır

    Değişim hukukla olur

    Düğünde vuruldular

    İmran Han’a hapis cezası

    Garantörler nerede?

    Fransa'nın güneyinde turuncu alarm!

    Erzurum'da 1001 hatim başladı

    1,6 milyon kişi gıda güvensizliği ile karşı karşıya

    Çanakkale'de iki otomobil çarpıştı: 5 kişi öldü, 1 kişi yaralandı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Ateşkes kağıt üzerinde kaldı - Soykırım devam ediyor
    Genel

    Modern insan hayatın anlamını arıyor
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    İsrail'den İran'a tekrar saldırı tehdidi
    Genel

    ABD-San Francisco'da büyük kesinti: 130 binden fazla ev ve iş yeri elektriksiz kaldı
    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler
    Genel

    “İktidar, asgarî ücrette panik havası yaşıyor”
    Genel

    Üç Aylar dualarla karşılandı
    Genel

    ABB Başkanı Yavaş ve bazı meclis üyeleri hakkında soruşturma izni
    Genel

    İslam İşbirliği Teşkilatı, İsrail'i kınadı: "Uluslararası insancıl hukuku ihlal eden bir suç"

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2025, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.