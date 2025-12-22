The Three Sacred Months Welcomed with Prayers

By Mehtap Yıldırım Yükselten

A Climate of Mercy and Blessings

The Three Sacred Months were welcomed with prayers and a deep spiritual enthusiasm.

For Muslims, the Three Sacred Months represent a period of mercy, blessings, and spiritual renewal, and they were welcomed with great enthusiasm across the country. According to the Hijri calendar, this blessed period—covering the months of Rajab, Sha‘ban, and Ramadan—began this year on Sunday, December 21.

Within the Three Sacred Months are special nights such as Laylat al-Raghaib, Laylat al-Mi‘raj, Laylat al-Bara’ah, and Laylat al-Qadr. Laylat al-Raghaib, which falls on the first Thursday night of the month of Rajab, will be observed on the evening of Thursday, December 25, 2025.

The Spiritual Marketplace Has Begun

Bediüzzaman Said Nursî, in his letters to his students at the beginning of the Three Sacred Months, offered congratulations and prayers, emphasizing that this blessed period is a great opportunity for spiritual gain. One of his statements reads as follows:

“These Three Sacred Months yield the reward of more than eighty years of a lifetime. Surely, mujahids like you will strive to attain this gain. May Almighty God make each night of these months as valuable for you as the Night of Mi‘raj, the Night of Bara’ah, and the Night of Power. Amen.”

(Kastamonu Lahikası, p. 58)

Because the Three Sacred Months allow for spiritual gains equivalent to a lifetime within a short period, the Risale-i Nur describes them as a spiritual marketplace, a fair, and a season of otherworldly trade.

Joy of the Three Sacred Months in Mosques

With the beginning of the sacred months of Sha‘ban and Ramadan, prayers were offered during the dawn prayer at Eyüp Sultan Mosque. The gathering, organized under the leadership of the Eyüpsultan Mufti’s Office and the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, saw citizens arriving at the mosque before the dawn prayer.

The congregation, including many children, prayed together after the prayer. Various refreshments were offered to attendees at the mosque exit.

Welcoming with Prayers from the Little Ones

A “Welcoming the Three Sacred Months” program organized by Qur’an courses for children aged 4–6, affiliated with the Ortahisar District Mufti’s Office, was held with strong participation.

The program began with recitations from the Holy Qur’an by young students, followed by a mehter performance, rhymes, presentations of hadiths, and prayers. The event, which attracted great interest from parents, concluded with the taking of commemorative photographs.