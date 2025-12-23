Modern people are searching for the meaning of life

İbn Haldun University faculty member Prof. Dr. Enis Doko stated that pleasure-oriented living and consumer culture have led to a deep crisis of meaning in society, especially among young people.

Prof. Dr. Enis Doko, a faculty member of the Department of Philosophy at İbn Haldun University, evaluated how globalization and hedonism erode people’s spirituality and discussed the social consequences of this process. Doko noted that this global transformation has caused a serious crisis of meaning in societies. He emphasized that, despite advances in technology and medicine, the main reason for the increase in depression, anxiety, and psychological disorders is the inability to find meaning in life.

Hedonism Does Not Bring Peace

Pointing out that hedonism, which defines the purpose of life solely as seeking more pleasure, has become widespread, Doko said that in the past people set goals for their lives based on values such as virtue, justice, and morality derived from religion. Today, however, these goals have been replaced by hedonistic aims such as making more money, building a career, and consuming more.

“Hedonism does not provide people with happiness, peace, or fulfillment. Scientific studies also confirm this. On the contrary, it leads to addiction and increases depression and anxiety in people who constantly want more,” he said. Doko also stated that the media and advertising continuously promote hedonism, describing this situation with the analogy of “a fly caught in honey.”

Islam Can Be an Antidote

Doko noted that religions—especially Islam—can serve as an antidote to this crisis, adding that today young people are exposed to many different ideas at the same time. He pointed out that there is a lack of guidance in answering the question, “What kind of life should I live?” and concluded that overcoming this problem requires people to reintroduce spirituality into their lives.

