ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
4 ARALIK 2019 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 50

Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress desk result declaration (1)

04 Aralık 2019, Çarşamba 12:53
In Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress, held in Konya at Dedeman Hotel on 23-24 November, crucial messages diagnosing and exhibiting cures to the material and nonmaterial (spiritual) diseases of humans of our age were given.

The results, prosecured  from desk studies, made by academists on 23 November and declared in the panel on 24 November, are as below;

DESK 1. RİSALE-İ NUR AND SANITY (SPIRITUAL HEALTH)

Participants:

Attendants: Prof. Dr. Nurettin Abut  (Chairman) • Sabahattin Yaşar  (Secretary) • Dr. Şemsettin Kurtulmuşlar • Dr. Muhtar Özsoy • Dr. Şadi Sevinç • Dr. Enes Uyar • Dr. İsmail Ünal • Dr. Mustafa Aydın • Dr. Hamza Ulu • Halit Erdoğan • Osman Nuri Özdemir

It is only possible with a religious perspective for human not to fall into pain and pessimism swirl due to separation, calamity, illness and other negative incidents. In this age, the most effective cause to get a healthy view for human is Risale-i Nur.

Presenter: Dr. İsmail Ünal.

1- Sanity (spiritual health) of human is as important as body health. The way of being healthy in spirit is to comply with principles of "sunnah." So human, prefering limits of moderate way, is spiritually, mentally, physically and socially in full healthiness state.

2- On the matter of music, being utilised as treater and protector of body and mental health, Risale-i Nur has revealed the limits with Kur'an's measures and eased the minds and hearts. 

3- Prompting, currently having an important place in the field of psychology, is getting widespread by means of social media and developing communication. Risale-i Nur gives positive prompt to individual without keeping him apart from Creator instead of egocentric expressions as "If you want, everything happens." While applying these prompts, Risale-i Nur makes the case stable with narration technique appealing to human's subconscious.

4- Bediüzzaman tells human the importance of his own and other creatures by presenting psychologic prescriptions to spiritual problems of our age by answering the questions as "Who are you? What do you do? Where do you come from and where do you go? What is your duty in this world?" and shows the ways to preserve himself psychologically by putting out the doubts, worries, fears and negative thoughts in his mind.

5- Modern medicine and traditional and definer medicine are not alternative to each other and should be synthesized by a new view. The study of impacts of sounds and meanings on material is going on and developing. Kur'an letters and spirituality affects the materiality. Prayers can be utilised in spiritual treatment on this respect. In this sense, it is stated in Risale-i Nur that writing and reading the letters of "mukatta*" will be effective on spiritual and body health. 

6- According to Bediüzzaman, as it is time to be community, to be in a group who has sincere commitment prevents human from our age's spiritual problems such as loneliness swirl, selfishness, unsociability and aimlessness. 

*Some Kur'an letters written solitary at the very beginnings of some certain sections of Kur'an.

Translation:  Ekrem Başcı

Photographs: Erhan Akkaya – Yeni Asya

