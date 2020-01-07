"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
7 OCAK 2020 SALI - YIL: 50

Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress desk result declaration (1)

07 Ocak 2020, Salı 02:28
In Risale-i Nur and Medical Congress, held in Konya at Dedeman Hotel on 23-24 November, crucial messages diagnosing and exhibiting cures to the material and nonmaterial (spiritual) diseases of humans of our age were given. The results, prosecured from desk studies, made by academists on 23 November and declared in the panel on 24 November, are as below;

DESK 4: DECLARATION ABOUT TRUTHS OF FAITH AND MEDICINE

Participants:

•Prof. Dr. Hüdai İpek • Assoc.Prof. Dr. Hakan Murat Aslan (Chairman) • Dr. Cafer Kaysıcı(Secretary) • Prof. Dr. Emrullah Sağun • Prof. Dr. İlker Çamkerten • Prof. Dr. Abdurrahman Kılıç • Assoc. Dr. Hasan Baki Altınsoy • Dr. Ragıp Doğan • Dr. Mustafa Yavuz • Dr. Hüseyin Said Ulu • Dr. Hasan Tollu • Osman Erkut

Faith is the first way and key to achieving eternal happiness; healing and medicine for material and spiritual diseases.The effect of the drug of faith is to fulfill the obligations. Just as thankfully greatly enhances the health blessing, shekva also increases the plague of disease.

The cure for loneliness is faith, prayer and trust (in God)

Presenter: Dr. Ragıp Doğan

1- Faith is the first way and key to achieving eternal happiness, as well as a cure and a medicine for material and spiritual diseases.The effect of the drug of faith is by fulfilling the obligations.

2- The disease of doubt, which is the natural result of the weakness of faith, can increase with fear and suspicion and turn into genuine diseases.

3- Thankfully increases the health benefit, but the shekva also increases the plague of disease. 

4- The cure for loneliness is faith, prayer and trust.

5- For the believer, diseases are pure, riasless, spiritual worship because they make people feel their weakness. With the blessing of faith, illness is pleasant, old age is pleasant, death is pleasant.

6-The anxiety of the degree of sickness in man is lost by the advice of compassionate physicians.

7-Medical science is the occasion for the appearance of Asma-i Husna such as Shafi, Hakim, Rahman, Rahim which manifests in man.

8-It is only the Qur'an that the ophthalmologist will remove the veil of heedlessness and misguidance in the eye of man.

Translation: Saliha Kalınoğlu Acar

Photographs: Erhan Akkaya – Yeni Asya

Okunma Sayısı: 64
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Ortadoğu’da taraflara itidal çağrısı: Gerilimi tırmandırmayın

    Libya’ya asker göndermek riskli

    Bakan Gül’e: ‘Söylediklerinizi savunanları tutukladılar’

    Gelir uçurumu büyüyor

    "Irak'tan çekilmiyoruz''

    Neden intihar ediyorlar?

    Öğrenci işi destek: Kıyafet Kumbarası

    Demokrat Parti 74 yaşında

    Avrupa Birliği olağanüstü toplanıyor

    'Libya'da 115 bin çocuk okula gidemiyor'

    "Tehlikeli zamanlarda yaşıyoruz"

    Üç ilde ve çok sayıda ilçede eğitime ara verildi

    ''Ölümü uçakların sesine tercih ederim''

    NATO'dan İran açıklaması

    İnşallah kelimesi Almanca sözlüğe girdi

    Erken uyarı niye devreye girmedi?

    İran'dan ABD'ye 'ikinci Vietnam' uyarısı

    ABD, Hafter'i kınadı

    Yangınların aylardır devam ettiği Avustralya'da son durum?

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Ankara izlenimleri
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Yediverene sıfır verenlere
    Genel

    Bakan Gül’e: ‘Söylediklerinizi savunanları tutukladılar’
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Vaadler gerçekleşse iyi olur
    Cevher İLHAN

    2019’un 2020’ye devrettikleri…
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Kırkayağın aklını karıştıran sır
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    Neden intihar ediyorlar?
    Orhan GÜLER

    “Maslahat için yalan söylemenin hükmünü zaman kaldırmıştır”
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Yalnız başına mukabele edebilir miyiz?

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.