Hans Becomes Muslim and Takes the Name Hakan

German citizen Hans Joachim Prinz decided to embrace Islam after conducting research and applied to the Seydikemer District Mufti’s Office in Muğla. During the conversion ceremony held there, Prinz recited the testimony of faith (shahada) and became Muslim, taking the name Hakan.

Seydikemer District Mufti Selman Ünal Çolak, who presented Prinz with his certificate of conversion, stated:

“As the District Mufti’s Office, we are ready to support him in every respect and to do our best to help him learn the beauty of our religion. Islam is a religion of mercy sent to all humanity. We welcome our new brother and pray that his path may be open and his faith everlasting.”

Hakan Prinz said that he deeply loves Islam and the peace, justice, and truth it brings. He added that he wishes to live his life according to Islamic belief, to be sent off on his final journey as a Muslim, and to be buried according to Islamic rites.

The ceremony was attended by Prinz’s wife and staff members of the Mufti’s Office.