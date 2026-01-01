"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
1 OCAK 2026 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 56

Hans Becomes Muslim and Takes the Name Hakan

01 Ocak 2026, Perşembe 12:41
German citizen Hans Joachim Prinz decided to embrace Islam after conducting research and applied to the Seydikemer District Mufti’s Office in Muğla. During the conversion ceremony held there, Prinz recited the testimony of faith (shahada) and became Muslim, taking the name Hakan.

Seydikemer District Mufti Selman Ünal Çolak, who presented Prinz with his certificate of conversion, stated:

“As the District Mufti’s Office, we are ready to support him in every respect and to do our best to help him learn the beauty of our religion. Islam is a religion of mercy sent to all humanity. We welcome our new brother and pray that his path may be open and his faith everlasting.”

Hakan Prinz said that he deeply loves Islam and the peace, justice, and truth it brings. He added that he wishes to live his life according to Islamic belief, to be sent off on his final journey as a Muslim, and to be buried according to Islamic rites.

The ceremony was attended by Prinz’s wife and staff members of the Mufti’s Office.

Okunma Sayısı: 183
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    İsviçre'de kayak merkezinde patlama: Onlarca kişi öldü, yaklaşık 100 kişi yaralandı - OHAL ilan edildi

    Guterres, İsrail'in UNRWA kararlarını kınadı

    Bahis soruşturmalarının gölgesinde ara transfer dönemi yarın başlıyor

    Hans, Müslüman olarak Hakan ismini aldı

    Müslümanlar, İngiltere’nin en cömert topluluğu oldu

    New York'un ilk Müslüman Belediye Başkanı Mamdani, Kur'an-ı Kerim üzerine yemin etti

    Belçika Başbakanı: 10 yıl zorlu geçecek

    ABD, uluslararası sularda uyuşturucu taşıdığı iddia edilen gemilere saldırdı

    İsviçre'de kayak merkezinde patlama: Çok sayıda ölü var

    Japonya-Iwate açıklarında 6 büyüklüğünde deprem oldu

    Artvin'de çığ altında kalan 3 kişiden birinin cenazesine ulaşıldı

    10 ülkeden İsrail’e çağrı: İnsanî yardım kısıtlamalarını kaldır

    Çadırlarda hayatta kalmaya çalışıyorlar

    İsrail yalanı

    Uygur bölgesinde selâm yasağı

    Yap - İşlet - Devret, devlete ödet

    Yemen hükümetinden izin almadan Mukalla Limanı'na gelen iki gemi silah taşıyor

    Almanya’da banka soygunu: 30 milyon avro çalındı

    İsrail ordusunda 2025 yılında 21 asker intihar etti

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    İsviçre'de kayak merkezinde patlama: Çok sayıda ölü var
    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler
    Genel

    New York'un ilk Müslüman Belediye Başkanı Mamdani, Kur'an-ı Kerim üzerine yemin etti
    Genel

    ABD, uluslararası sularda uyuşturucu taşıdığı iddia edilen gemilere saldırdı
    Genel

    Müslümanlar, İngiltere’nin en cömert topluluğu oldu
    Genel

    Hans, Müslüman olarak Hakan ismini aldı
    Genel

    Guterres, İsrail'in UNRWA kararlarını kınadı
    Genel

    Bahis soruşturmalarının gölgesinde ara transfer dönemi yarın başlıyor
    Genel

    Belçika Başbakanı: 10 yıl zorlu geçecek

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2026, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.