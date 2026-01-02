"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
3 OCAK 2026 CUMARTESİ - YIL: 56

They Set a Fine Example for Islam

02 Ocak 2026, Cuma 22:14
According to a study conducted by the UK-based think tank Equi, the Muslim community in the United Kingdom donated an average of £2.2 billion during the 2023–2024 period—four times the national average and more than ten times the average donation level of high-income groups—earning the distinction of being “the most generous community in the country.”

In its report titled “Building Britain: The Contribution of British Muslims to Society,” Equi examined the charitable activities of Muslims in the UK, the areas in which the funds raised are used, and the challenges faced. Donating at a level four times the national average and more than ten times that of high-income groups, the Muslim community generated a fund of £2.2 billion (approximately 127.4 billion Turkish lira) during the 2023–2024 period. In this respect, British Muslims—the country’s most generous community—carried out significant humanitarian activities both domestically and internationally.

Young People Focused on Domestic Poverty

According to the report, young Muslims preferred to direct their donations toward domestic issues such as homelessness, poverty, and children, rather than international aid efforts. Donations by British Muslims also played a crucial role in filling gaps where state services were insufficient. Many organizations supported by Muslim donations operated in areas beyond the reach of the state, providing housing, medical assistance, food, and cash aid.

Savings for the State and Local Authorities

The report notes that, for example, the National Zakat Foundation (NZF) has assisted 21,000 people since 2011, distributing more than £25 million (approximately 1.5 billion Turkish lira) in aid. Islamic Relief UK allocated £5 million in grants to individuals and organizations in need. Its assistance to migrants and refugees also helped reduce the burden on the state. Thanks to Muslim charitable donations, local authorities saved £28.8 million (approximately 1.7 billion Turkish lira), while every £1 donated helped the state save £73.

They Do Not Receive the Recognition They Deserve

Despite all this, Muslim charitable organizations in the UK do not receive sufficient institutional cooperation or recognition. Their activities are often classified as religious services rather than social policy work. Subjected to disproportionate oversight, these charities are also perceived as untrustworthy in the public eye. Prevented from advertising, facing bank account closures on various grounds, and struggling to obtain support from funders, Muslim charities are calling for the institutionalization of cooperation between the government and Muslim civil society organizations.

London – AA

Editing: Erhan Akkaya

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 244
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Artvin-Ardanuç'ta çığ altında kalan çobanı arama çalışmalarına ara verildi

    Hamaney'in danışmanı Şemhani: İran'ı tehdit eden her müdahaleci el kesilecektir

    New York Belediye Başkanı Mamdani, İsrail yanlısı kararnameleri iptal etti

    Suudi Arabistan Deniz Kuvvetleri, Umman Denizi'nde konuşlandı

    'Eğer İran, barışçıl göstericileri öldürürse, ABD onların yardımına koşacaktır'

    ‘Terörsüz Türkiye’ tartışması sertleşiyor

    2026’da acılar sona ersin

    ‘İstenmeyen kişi’ Tom Barrack

    1644 yerleşim yeri ulaşıma kapandı

    Maduro'dan, ABD ile olası bir anlaşmanın müzakeresine yeşil ışık

    Gazze'nin nüfusu İsrail'in soykırımı sebebiyle yüzde 10'dan fazla azaldı

    Tevfik İleri rahmetle yâd ediliyor

    İsviçre'deki yangında 40 kişi öldü, 115 kişi yaralandı

    Borç borçla ödenecek

    BM, İsrail’in iddiasını delilleriyle çürüttü

    İşsizliğe çare mesleki eğitim - Tek tip eğitim kaynak israfı

    İstanbul'un 5 ilçesinde eğitim öğretime ara

    İstanbul’dan sessiz göç

    KİT’ler zararda - KİT borcu 1,2 trilyonu aştı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2026, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.