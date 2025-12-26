"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
26 ARALIK 2025 CUMA - YIL: 56

We congratulate your Laylat al-Raghaib

26 Aralık 2025, Cuma
We congratulate your Laylat al-Raghaib, desirous that Allah (swt) will grant you the honour of intercession of our Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) who was sent as a mercy to the universe.

Laylatul Raghaib, The Night of Wishes

The first friday night of the month of Rajab which is the first of the three holy months is called Laylatul Raghaib. This night is one in which  corresponds to the time which the Prophet Muhammad was conceived in his mother's womb.The first step of our Prophet's life which is one which is full of noor and lead to his message was taken on this night; our Prophet who gives the universe its actual value, who is a pionerer who will save humanity from spiritual darkness, the abyss of unbelief. Thus this night, just like other holy days and nights is a rare opportunity for our spiritual life.

The Prophet Muhammad's noor

“If you look at this great universe with the perspective that it is a book, the Prophet Muhammad's noor is the ink of the pen of the author of that book. If that great universe, is imagined to be a tree, the noor of Prophet Muhammad would be both its seed and its fruit. If the world was presumed to be a living being with a body the noor would be its soul. If it was envisaged as a human, that noor would be its mind.”

Bediuzzaman Said Nursi / Al-Mathnawi al-Nuriye

Okunma Sayısı: 141
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    ABD: Kamboçya ile Tayland arasındaki çatışmalardan endişeliyiz

    "Genişletilmiş 2025 Kudüs Raporu" açıklandı: "İsrail istediğini rahat bir şekilde yaptı"

    Sıcaklıklar 4 ila 10 derece düşecek

    Gazze direnç ve umut mesajı taşıyor

    Yeni bir oyun mu?

    Fatura yine vatandaşa

    Tacikistan-Afganistan sınırında çatışma çıktı: 5 kişi öldü

    Düşen jetle ilgili soruşturma derinleştirildi

    Rusya: Bombardıman uçaklarımız Barents ve Norveç denizlerinde planlı uçuş yaptı

    İstanbul' ''soğuk hava'' uyarısı

    Hayber Camii ibadete açıldı

    Kuşatmaya karşı kardeşlik çağrısı

    Karar yazarı Ahmet Taşgetiren: Ezdirmeyeceğiz denmişti

    Asgarî ücret kiraya yetmiyor

    Sadettin Saran adlî kontrolle serbest

    Netanyahu’dan Türkiye’ye F-35 tehdidi: Engelleyeceğim

    Dünya ile paylaşılacak

    Soykırım sürerken noel kutlanmaz

    Orta Amerika ülkesi Honduras'ta devlet başkanı seçimini Filistin kökenli Asfura kazandı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    Fatura yine vatandaşa
    Genel

    Hayber Camii ibadete açıldı
    Genel

    Gazze direnç ve umut mesajı taşıyor
    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler
    Genel

    Yeni bir oyun mu?
    Genel

    Sıcaklıklar 4 ila 10 derece düşecek
    Genel

    Düşen jetle ilgili soruşturma derinleştirildi
    Genel

    Rusya: Bombardıman uçaklarımız Barents ve Norveç denizlerinde planlı uçuş yaptı
    Genel

    "Genişletilmiş 2025 Kudüs Raporu" açıklandı: "İsrail istediğini rahat bir şekilde yaptı"

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2025, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.