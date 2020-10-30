Samaritan Jewish Rabbi: those who insult the Prophet of Islam will suffer the wrath of Allah

Soothsayer Hosni as-Samiri, one of the rabbis of the Samiri Jews, considered the smallest religious community in the world, condemned the insults made in France against Islam and our Prophet Muhammad-Alayhissalatu Vesselam.

Rabbi Samiri, in a statement, condemned the insults against Islam and our Prophet Muhammad-Alayhissalatu Wesselam - and said: “the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent with the religion of monotheism, as was Jesus (PBUH) and Moses (PBUH). Anyone who insults him will suffer the wrath of Allah." he said.

The Samiri, who praises our Prophet Muhammad-Alayhissalatu Vesselam - and states that he is the possessor of bounty and bounty, said "The Prophet of Islam has provided security guarantees to religions that have an influence on us to continue our existence today."

Samiri reacted to French President Emmanuel Macron, calling for an end to the insults made to the Prophet Muhammad-Alayhissalatu Vesselam.

The Samaritans,

The Samaritans, who number about 800 and are considered the smallest religious community in the world, live at the foot of Mount Gerizim in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, and in the Holon area near Tel Aviv, Israel's capital.

The Samaris, also known as the Jews of Palestine, have been living in Nablus since the Children of Israel under the command of Hazrat Yusha bin Nun conquered the Palestinian Territories 3 thousand years ago after the death of Hazrat Moses (asm) and believe that Bayt'ul Maqdis is not in Jerusalem, but on Mount Gerizim.

The Samaritans say that they are the true extensions of the family of the Children of Israel. Samaritans believe in a religion similar to Judaism, but are recognized by Jews as a community that is not considered Jewish.

There are many differences between the Samaritans and the Jews. The Samaritans, who believe that the Jews falsified the Torah, accept that they are the descendants of the 12 sons of the Prophet Jacob (asm), the grandson of the prophet Joseph (ASM). It is stated that there is a difference of about six thousand between the Torah of the Samaritans and that of the Jews.

Places of worship belonging to Samiris, who worship in the Aramaic language, are also similar to the Masjid of Muslims, while there are no tables or rows inside, such as synagogues of Jews.

Translated by ETHEM ERBAŞ.