"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
29 EKİM 2019 SALI - YIL: 50

They read, explored and then became Muslim

29 Ekim 2019, Salı 12:40
On the advice of one of their friends who is living already in Turkey and has converted her religion into Islam in 2015, Moldovan Aliona, Ludmila and Romanian Jenica, explored the Islamism, then they concluded to choose it. And finally converted their religions into Islam in the Mufti Office in Akşehir District of Konya Province.

Moldovan Aliona Küpelioğlu (43) who has been married in Turkey, read the Qur'an which was gifted to her by one of her friends who accepted Islamism previously. Then together with her two other friends Moldovan Ludmila Bostan(44) and Romanian Jenica Nastorica(43) they began to research the Islamism, reading various books on the Islamic cultur and Islamic history. Then these three friends with the intention of becoming a Muslim applied to Mufti Office in Akşehir.

"Zehra, Leyla and Sevgi”

Aliona Küpelioğlu, Ludmila Bostan and Jenica Nastorica, who are non-Muslims, converted their religions into Islam after completion the required formalities by way of reciting Confession of Faith. They adopted their new names; Aliona, as “Zehra”, Ludmila as “Leyla” and Jenica as “Sevgi”.

They were been informed on the fundamentals of the Islam. Each of them was given a book of the Holy Qur'an and a book of Islamic Catechism as a gift.

Then they stated that “We are happy to choose Islam and believe that we will feel peace as long as we live this religion.

At the end of the ceremony the Mufti of Akşehir issued a statement that “We congratulate them. Including these three ladies, the number of those who applied to us for religion conversion certificate by choosing the Islam have reached 200 during the last 2 years. As a relevant authority we are very pleased with this situation. 

Konya - aa

Translation: Özden Atukeren / Yeni Asya English

Okunma Sayısı: 94
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    'YPG'nin çekilmesi tamamlandı'

    Trump açıkladı: Bağdadi'nin yerine geçecek isim de öldürüldü

    Hariri istifa edeceğini açıkladı

    Evsizlerin sayısında korkutan artış

    Türkiye, Wikipedia savunması için ek süre istedi

    Muhalefet, Erdoğan'ın törenine katılmadı

    Reuters'den 'Hariri istifa edecek' iddiası

    Suriye Anayasa Komitesi için ön görüşmeler başladı

    Macron'dan 'cami saldırısı' açıklaması: Cumhuriyet, nefreti asla tolere etmeyecek

    'Volkswagen yatırımı için Slovakya'da devrede'

    NATO'dan '29 Ekim' kutlaması

    Afganistan'da Taliban'dan kanlı saldırı: 21 ölü

    Hulusi Akar: Terör koridoruna asla izin vermeyeceğiz

    Rusya, 370 ton mandalinayı Türkiye'ye geri gönderdi

    UEFA'dan 'asker selamı'na soruşturma

    Cizre Belediyesi'ne kayyum atandı

    Rusya ve Türkiye arasındaki ticaretin döviz verileri açıklandı

    Irak'ta protestolar sürüyor: 18 ölü

    'Bağdadi operasyonunda iki militan canlı olarak ele geçirildi'

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Ahmet BATTAL

    “15-20 Temmuz “ meselesinde biz ve siz -1
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Camide siyaset yapılır mı?
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    10 yıl önce yazılan bir cumhuriyet yazısı
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Cumhuriyet ki adalet ve meşverettir
    Kübra ÖRNEK

    Hakiki Cumhuriyet istiyoruz
    Nejat EREN

    Nefret dili kullanmayan gazete: Yeni Asya
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Bilimsel gerçeklere uymayan âyet var mıdır?
    Cevher İLHAN

    Ankara çelişkiye düşmemeli
    Genel

    Cumhuriyet adalet ve meşverettir

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.