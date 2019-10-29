They read, explored and then became Muslim

On the advice of one of their friends who is living already in Turkey and has converted her religion into Islam in 2015, Moldovan Aliona, Ludmila and Romanian Jenica, explored the Islamism, then they concluded to choose it. And finally converted their religions into Islam in the Mufti Office in Akşehir District of Konya Province.

Moldovan Aliona Küpelioğlu (43) who has been married in Turkey, read the Qur'an which was gifted to her by one of her friends who accepted Islamism previously. Then together with her two other friends Moldovan Ludmila Bostan(44) and Romanian Jenica Nastorica(43) they began to research the Islamism, reading various books on the Islamic cultur and Islamic history. Then these three friends with the intention of becoming a Muslim applied to Mufti Office in Akşehir.

"Zehra, Leyla and Sevgi”

Aliona Küpelioğlu, Ludmila Bostan and Jenica Nastorica, who are non-Muslims, converted their religions into Islam after completion the required formalities by way of reciting Confession of Faith. They adopted their new names; Aliona, as “Zehra”, Ludmila as “Leyla” and Jenica as “Sevgi”.

They were been informed on the fundamentals of the Islam. Each of them was given a book of the Holy Qur'an and a book of Islamic Catechism as a gift.

Then they stated that “We are happy to choose Islam and believe that we will feel peace as long as we live this religion.

At the end of the ceremony the Mufti of Akşehir issued a statement that “We congratulate them. Including these three ladies, the number of those who applied to us for religion conversion certificate by choosing the Islam have reached 200 during the last 2 years. As a relevant authority we are very pleased with this situation.

Konya - aa

Translation: Özden Atukeren / Yeni Asya English

