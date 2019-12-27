"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
27 ARALIK 2019 CUMA - YIL: 50

Turkey pays tribute to renowned historian Fuat Sezgin

27 Aralık 2019, Cuma 16:33
Sezgin called on people to adopt confident stance against Western perspective, says head of Religious Affairs Directorate

Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate on Wednesday hosted the premier of a documentary commemorating one of the country’s most renowned historians, Fuat Sezgin, who passed away on June 30 this year. 

“Professor Fuat Sezgin declared the inconsistency of the propaganda that ‘religion is an obstacle to progress’ to the whole world with his magnificent research on the history of Islamic science,” said Ali Erbas, the head of the directorate.

Erbas said Muslims were the guides of humanity for 700 years and knowledge and philosophy were the main concepts, but the world today faces a crisis on a personal, communal and global basis partly due to European scientific understanding.

He stressed that Sezgin in his works called on people to adopt a confident stance against the Western perspective and had worked extensively to prove that it was actually Muslims that introduced many concepts the West today lays claim to.

Sezgin was born in eastern Bitlis province in 1924. He studied at Istanbul University’s Faculty of Letters, where he also earned a PhD in Arabic language and literature.

He continued his studies at Germany’s Frankfurt University in 1960 following a military coup in Turkey.

He devoted a considerable amount of time to studying and listing scientific contributions made by Muslim/Arabic scholars throughout history, writing numerous books and articles.

Sezgin founded the Research Foundation for the History of Science in Islam in 2010 to support the activities of the Istanbul Museum of the History of Science and Technology in Islam.

In 2013, he also founded the History of Science in Islam Institute at Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakif University in Istanbul.

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 95
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Gelir eşitsizliğinde Avrupa ikincisiyiz: 'Günde 10 tl zam neye yeter?'

    Yerli otomobil heyecanı

    Trabzon Valiliği: Örtü yangınları tamamen söndürüldü

    Türkiye'nin Otomobili "Yeniliğe Yolculuk Buluşması" programında tanıtıldı

    İdlib'de 11 günde 86 sivil öldü

    Meteoroloji yurt genelini uyardı

    TFF: VAR kayıtları kamuoyu ile paylaşılmaz

    Hindistan'daki protestolarda ölü sayısı artıyor

    'Sığınma isteyen Uygurları geri yollamayacağız'

    Kazakistan’da feci kaza: Ulusal yas ilan edildi

    Sözcü gazetesine ilişkin davada kararlar açıklandı

    Elazığ'da 12 artçı sarsıntı daha gözlemlendi

    Bunaldı Milletin Âfâkı Bir Sabah İster

    Et, süt ve yumurta lüks mü?

    Kanal İstanbul'un maliyeti 2-3 katına çıkabilir

    AİHM kararlarına saygılı olunmalı

    Belçika’da başörtüsü yeniden yasak

    Sığınmacılar adaletsizlikten kaçıyor

    Karadeniz’de ‘kuraklık’ alarmı

    88.700 bin red, 9.600 kabul

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    İdlib ve Libya
    Genel

    Bunaldı Milletin Âfâkı Bir Sabah İster
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Matematik ve geometri hangi isme dayanıyor?
    Genel

    88.700 bin red, 9.600 kabul
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Diyanet’e mesaj
    Genel

    AİHM kararlarına saygılı olunmalı
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Dua bir ibadettir, dünyevî gayeler birer vakittir
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    Suzuki, Vitara’da fiyatı sabitledi
    İbrahim ERSOYLU

    Nur Talebelerinin imtihanı

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.