27 AĞUSTOS 2023 PAZAR - YIL: 54

Ukrainian Artist Vikaetta Liepikvilt Ozmut has become a Muslim

27 Ağustos 2023, Pazar
Ukrainian Artist Vikaetta Liepikvilt Ozmut, who came to Antalya's Manavgat district on vacation, became a Muslim and took the name “Hürrem Sultan”.

Vikaetta, a 28-year-old Ukrainian citizen, became a Muslim by bringing the Word of Martyrdom at the revolution ceremony held under the guidance of District Mufti Abdullah Eroğlu at the Manavgat Mufti's Office.

After the recitation of the Noble Qur'an at the ceremony, Mufti Eroğlu gave information about the basic principles of the Islamic religion. Mufti Eroğlu congratulated Vikaetta, who took the name Hürrem Sultan after becoming a Muslim, Mufti Eroğlu presented various books containing information about the Noble Qur'an and the Islamic religion in Russian prepared by the Directorate of Religious Affairs along with the “Certificate of Revolution”.

*Certificate of Revolution: Revolution means reaching the truth and finding the right path. As a religious term, it refers to adopting the religion of Islam while being a non-believer or belonging to another religion.

Translated by Ethem Erbaş

