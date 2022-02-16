"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
16 ŞUBAT 2022 ÇARŞAMBA

Vaccine statement from the famous tennis player Novak Djokovic

16 Şubat 2022, Çarşamba 13:51
Serbian athlete Novak Djokovic, who has not fallen from the agenda of the world sports public due to the visa problems he experienced before the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the season in tennis, said that there was no change in his attitude towards the vaccine.

Speaking to the BBC, the 34-year-old experienced racket said that he would prefer not to participate in future big tournaments rather than being forced to have the Covid-19 vaccine. 

"I know the consequences of my decision. I haven't been vaccinated, I can't go to most of the tournaments right now. That's the price I'm ready to pay," said Djokovic. 

When asked if he would do the same for the upcoming French Open and Wimbledon on grand slam calendar, Djokovic said: "Yes, I'm ready to pay the price."

 Complaining that his current stance has been diverged, the Serbian tennis player said, "I have never been anti-vaccine. I see everyone globally making a great effort to deal with this virus and hopefully the virus will end soon. But I have always supported the freedom to choose what to inject into the body. I think my body principles are more important than any cup or any championship I will win."

