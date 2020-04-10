YUSUF ISLAM: WE SHOULD SEIZE THIS TROUBLESOME PERIOD UPON RENEWING OUR CONNECTION WITH ALLAH AND REVISING OURSELVES.

We should renew spiritually.

“This epidemic teaches the things we haven't done before and presents a new reality. We should renew ourselves spiritually. We continually struggle with conflicts. However, real tranquility doesn't get influenced with wars and disorders. We should find it. Closeness to Eternal One, being in contact with Divine One.”

Patience and prayer

“Koran says, 'ask for help from Allah with patience and prayer'. Patience means controlling oneself, going on doing what one is doing, keeping one's faith and good sense in safe. Make an effort and be connected to Creator. In this way, you can reach genuine tranquility."

Corona is a great exam for world.

Famous singer and songwriter in 1960's and 70's, Cat Stevens or Yusuf İslam, his name after having been a Muslim in 1977, called out to his followers on his personel YouTube channel. Yusuf İslam advised using this troublesome period we are in to renew our connection with Allah and to check ourselves up ,and stated that real tranquility is in knowing Allah.

Famous artist Yusuf İslam called out to his followers on 3 April 2020 in this way:

“Assalamu alaikum, peace be with you. It’s good to connect. One of the things this pandemic teaching us is how to do some things we’ve never done before and it’s showing us a new reality. We have to sort of have a spiritual reset. That to me is the most important thing we could be doing right now. Because we’re constantly having to deal with conflicts, you know, atoms against atoms. The true station of peace is actually not affected by wars or complex. It’s a place which we have to find. Close to the infinite, in connection to the presence of the divine and that -obviously not on many people’s mind these days but- is very very important that we reconnect and find that place above the turbulence. Means in some way, what we have to do is to just control our ego. Which is very vey aggressive and wants to get involved in everthing and it gets affected by lots of things. But above that, we have to make it quiet and the way to do is to expose it to something greater than itself. Only then it can maybe bow and take a little bit of respite from not having to exert yourself.

SEEK HELP IN PETIENCE AND PRAYER

It’s not an easy thing but we have to use this time to ponder. God is not created but we are. Unless we come to that point of realizig our -sort of- insignificance in a way compared to God, then we’re not going to find much peace in this World. Especially in this particular time when we’re forced to confine ourselves with ourselves. We do need to make a way to find that connection that will be beyond this circumstance at this time. In the Quan it says -Quran means reading, very simply in Arabic by the way-

“Seek help in patience and prayer” Patience means to be able to control yourself, hold oneself down, stick with what you’re doing, stick with your beliefs, your conviction, your sanity and at the same time extend yourself and connect with God. Because that’s going to be the way which you can find relief. Away from everthing else is bothering you. I wish you all peace. Maybe this is an opportunity, a gift -in a way- in this crisis to find a moment to achieve that. Assalamu alaikum”

Emine Sultan Çakır

Editing: Ekrem Başcı