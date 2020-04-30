How do we perform prayers against Covid-19 ? - Emirdag Letters 14

Each Monday, English version of Risale-i Nur is being read at our Ankara Branch Office.

We are more than happy to share this contemporary interpretation of Qur’an to the English-speaking society. The video of this week was from the transformation of minute particles as written in the 30th Word - 2nd Aim of Risale-i Nur Collection.

“Question: Master! The prayers for rain have not been any use; they have yielded no result. Three times clouds gathered and then dispersed without producing rain. Why is this?

The Answer: Drought marks the time for prayers of this sort; they are not the cause or purpose of rain. Just as the prayers known as khusuf and kusuf are performed at lunar and solar eclipses, and the evening prayer is performed at sunset; so times of drought are when the supplications and prayers for rain are offered. The reason for prayer and supplication, and their result, is divine pleasure; their benefits look to the hereafter. If worldly aims are intended in prayer and worship and they are performed for that purpose alone, such prayers are null and void. For example, the evening prayers are not performed so that the sun should not set and the khusuf prayers are not performed for the moon's reappearance. Similarly, if the prayers in question are offered for rain, it would be wrong. The sending of rain is Almighty God's business. We did our duty; we may not interfere in His concerns. ”

