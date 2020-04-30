"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
30 NİSAN 2020 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 51

How do we perform prayers against Covid-19 ? - Emirdag Letters 14

30 Nisan 2020, Perşembe 17:12
Each Monday, English version of Risale-i Nur is being read at our Ankara Branch Office.

We are more than happy to share this contemporary interpretation of Qur’an to the English-speaking society. The video of this week was from the transformation of minute particles as written in the 30th Word - 2nd Aim of Risale-i Nur Collection.

“Question: Master! The prayers for rain have not been any use; they have yielded no result. Three times clouds gathered and then dispersed without producing rain. Why is this? 

The Answer: Drought marks the time for prayers of this sort; they are not the cause or purpose of rain. Just as the prayers known as khusuf and kusuf are performed at lunar and solar eclipses, and the evening prayer is performed at sunset; so times of drought are when the supplications and prayers for rain are offered. The reason for prayer and supplication, and their result, is divine pleasure; their benefits look to the hereafter. If worldly aims are intended in prayer and worship and they are performed for that purpose alone, such prayers are null and void. For example, the evening prayers are not performed so that the sun should not set and the khusuf prayers are not performed for the moon's reappearance. Similarly, if the prayers in question are offered for rain, it would be wrong. The sending of rain is Almighty God's business. We did our duty; we may not interfere in His concerns. ”

Your support in terms of likes and shares are appreciated. We may suggest you subscribing our YouTube channel to keep up with our new videos in the upcoming weeks.

Okunma Sayısı: 119
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Boris Johnson: Çıkış planı yakında

    'Karbon salınımı yapanlara para ödetme zamanı geldi'

    Filistin için hazırlanan tıbbi malzeme uçakla gönderildi

    Rusya Başbakanı koronavirüse yakalandı

    Erdoğan'dan '1 Mayıs' mesajı

    Almanya'da tedbirler gevşetiliyor

    İbrahim Kalın'dan S-400 açıklaması

    Dubai Emiri'nden İngiltere'ye koruyucu malzeme bağışı

    Türkiye'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 93 kişi daha vefat etti

    Türk Kızılay'dan 'acil kan ihtiyacı' çağrısı

    CHP'li büyükşehir belediye başkanları Erdoğan'la görüşmek istiyor

    Fahrettin Koca: Rehavete kapılmayacağız

    Malezya: Koronavirüsün mutasyonunu keşfettik

    Marmara bölgesinde haftanın yağışlı geçmesi bekleniyor

    Benzine 16 kuruş zam

    Taksim'de 1 Mayıs tedbirleri

    Türkiye'de plazma tedavisi gören ilk hastadan mesaj var

    Dünyada 2 milyonu aşkın hastanın tedavisi devam ediyor

    İran'da ölü sayısı 6 bini geçti

    Tacikistan'da da ilk vaka gözlemlendi

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    O hutbe üzerine
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Dabbetülarz’a dair bir 30 Nisan yazısı
    Genel

    'Türkiye artık demokrasi değil'
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    Devlet küçülsün hukuk güçlensin
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Özerk Diyanet İşleri Başkanlığı
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Aklımızı başımıza alalım
    Genel

    Hâlâ partizanlık yapılıyor
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Yanınızda bir hazinenin anahtarı var mı?
    Cevher İLHAN

    Bari felâkette kutuplaştırmayın

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.