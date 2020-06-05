"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
6 HAZİRAN 2020 CUMARTESİ - YIL: 51

Is God Really The Most Great? - 29th Flash - English Risale-i Nur

05 Haziran 2020, Cuma 11:24

TWENTY NINTH FLASH THE THIRD CHAPTER THE SECOND DEGREE

God is Most Great, may His glory be exalted; He is greater than everything in power and knowledge. He is the Creator, All-Knowing, the Maker, All-Wise, Most Merciful, All- Compassionate. For the beings of the earth and the lofty celestial bodies in the garden of the universe are self-evidently miracles of an All-Knowing Creator’s power; and the adorned, multicoloured plants laid out in the park of the face of the earth and the many varieties of animals displayed and dispersed through the park are necessarily the wonders of art of an All-Wise Maker; and  the smiling flowers and decorated fruits in the gardens of this park are clearly the gifts of One Most Merciful and Compassionate. These miracles of power and wonders of art and gifts of  mercy testify, call out, and proclaim that their Creator, Fashioner, and Bestower is powerful over all things, and knowing of all things, that His mercy and knowledge encompass all things. In relation to His power particles and stars are equal;  few and  many  are equal; small and  great, finite and infinite are equal. All the events of the past and its strange happenings, which are miracles of an All-Wise Maker’s art, testify that the Maker is powerful over all the possibilities of the future and its strange events, for He is an All-Knowing Creator, Exalted, All-Wise.

Glory be to the One who made the earth the exhibition of His art, the gathering place of His creatures, the manifestation of His power, the means of His wisdom, the garden of His mercy, the arable field of His Paradise, the place of passage of creatures, the river-bed through which beings flow, the measure of His artefacts.

The embellished animals, the decorated birds, the fruitful trees, the flower- adorned plants are all miracles of His knowledge, marvels of His fashioning, gifts of His munificence, proofs of His grace. Blossoms smiling with the adornment of fruits, birds singing in the early morning breeze, rain pattering on the petals of flowers, mothers tenderly embracing their young, all make known One All-Loving, make loved One Most Merciful, Most Kind and Generous to jinn and man, to spirit beings, the angels, and to animals.

Grains and fruits, seeds and flowers are miracles of wisdom, marvels of art, gifts of mercy, proofs of unity; they testify to His grace in the realm of the hereafter. They are truthful witnesses testifying that their Creator is powerful over all things, and knowing of all things; that with His mercy and knowledge and creativity, planning, art, and fashioning He encompasses all things. In relation  to His creation, His planning, His art, and His fashioning, the sun is a tiny seed; a star, a flower; the earth, a grain.

For seeds and fruits are showcases of God’s unity in every part of the creation’s abundance; they point to divine determining; they are signs of the power showing the unity of the source of abundant creation. Proceeding from it they testify to the unity of their Creator’s art and fashioning. Then on their coming to an end in unity they recount the wisdom of their Maker’s creativity and planning.

Seeds and fruits are also allusions of wisdom indicating that the universe’s Creator looks with His all-encompassing view to the particular, then to the parts. For the fruits are clearly the aim of the tree’s creation. Thus, man is the aim of the universe, and the chief aim of the Creator of beings. Man’s heart is like a seed, and the most luminous mirror to the  Maker  of creatures. It  is  due to  this wisdom that in the universe, insignificant man is the chief means to and reason for the resurrection of beings, and the destruction, transformation, change and renewal of the universe.

God is Most Great! O Mighty One! The mind cannot penetrate the essence of  Your tremendousness!

All beings recite together “There is no god but He!” Perpetually seeking their needs, they declare “O Truth!” Altogether they recite “O Living One!”

Okunma Sayısı: 280
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Hafter cephesinden ateşkes çağrısı, Libya hükümetinden ilk tepki

    Endonezya'da endişelendiren vaka artışı

    ABD'de son 24 saatte 41 bin 927 yeni vaka!

    Ahmet Davutoğlu: Hiçbir partiye ön yargılı yaklaşmayız

    Michael Jordan ırkçılıkla mücadele için 100 milyon dolar bağışladı

    Ziya Selçuk'tan 'uzaktan eğitim' açıklaması

    İstanbul'da uzun süre sonra kısıtlama olmayan ilk hafta sonu

    Libya ordusundan yeni operasyon

    İran'da koronavirüs nedeniyle 75 ölüm daha

    G20, koronavirüsle mücadele için 21 milyar dolar aktaracak

    Dünya genelinde koronavirüse yakalanan kişi sayısı 6 milyon 860 bini aştı

    Trump, Washington Belediye Başkanına yüklendi

    Toyota Türkiye'de 800 kişiye ilave istihdam sağlayacak

    Almanya'daki 10 bine yakın ABD askeri geri çekilecek

    Libya'ya yönelik silah ambargosu 1 yıl uzatıldı

    Trump'tan aşı açıklaması

    Afrika'da koronavirüs nedeniyle 159 ölüm daha

    Doğal gaz ithalatı geçen yıl yüzde 10 düşüş gösterdi

    Afganistan'da bombalı saldırı: 11 polis öldü

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Ayasofya...
    Genel

    Hukukta keyfilik son bulsun
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Dindar kılıklı otokrat iktidar ve Ayasofya
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Şimdiye kadar niye dinlemediniz?
    Cevher İLHAN

    Hangi aile “19 bin 249 lira destek” aldı?
    Osman ZENGİN

    “Kutlular, aynı kaptan yemek yedirmiyor.”
    Sebahattin YAŞAR

    Ehl-i imanın yanlışı yüzünden zarar İslâm’a geliyorsa
    Genel

    Yasakta ‘tek adamlık’ tartışması
    Genel

    Musîbetler duâ ve ibadet vakitleridir

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.