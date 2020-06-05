Is God Really The Most Great? - 29th Flash - English Risale-i Nur

TWENTY NINTH FLASH THE THIRD CHAPTER THE SECOND DEGREE

God is Most Great, may His glory be exalted; He is greater than everything in power and knowledge. He is the Creator, All-Knowing, the Maker, All-Wise, Most Merciful, All- Compassionate. For the beings of the earth and the lofty celestial bodies in the garden of the universe are self-evidently miracles of an All-Knowing Creator’s power; and the adorned, multicoloured plants laid out in the park of the face of the earth and the many varieties of animals displayed and dispersed through the park are necessarily the wonders of art of an All-Wise Maker; and the smiling flowers and decorated fruits in the gardens of this park are clearly the gifts of One Most Merciful and Compassionate. These miracles of power and wonders of art and gifts of mercy testify, call out, and proclaim that their Creator, Fashioner, and Bestower is powerful over all things, and knowing of all things, that His mercy and knowledge encompass all things. In relation to His power particles and stars are equal; few and many are equal; small and great, finite and infinite are equal. All the events of the past and its strange happenings, which are miracles of an All-Wise Maker’s art, testify that the Maker is powerful over all the possibilities of the future and its strange events, for He is an All-Knowing Creator, Exalted, All-Wise.

Glory be to the One who made the earth the exhibition of His art, the gathering place of His creatures, the manifestation of His power, the means of His wisdom, the garden of His mercy, the arable field of His Paradise, the place of passage of creatures, the river-bed through which beings flow, the measure of His artefacts.

The embellished animals, the decorated birds, the fruitful trees, the flower- adorned plants are all miracles of His knowledge, marvels of His fashioning, gifts of His munificence, proofs of His grace. Blossoms smiling with the adornment of fruits, birds singing in the early morning breeze, rain pattering on the petals of flowers, mothers tenderly embracing their young, all make known One All-Loving, make loved One Most Merciful, Most Kind and Generous to jinn and man, to spirit beings, the angels, and to animals.

Grains and fruits, seeds and flowers are miracles of wisdom, marvels of art, gifts of mercy, proofs of unity; they testify to His grace in the realm of the hereafter. They are truthful witnesses testifying that their Creator is powerful over all things, and knowing of all things; that with His mercy and knowledge and creativity, planning, art, and fashioning He encompasses all things. In relation to His creation, His planning, His art, and His fashioning, the sun is a tiny seed; a star, a flower; the earth, a grain.

For seeds and fruits are showcases of God’s unity in every part of the creation’s abundance; they point to divine determining; they are signs of the power showing the unity of the source of abundant creation. Proceeding from it they testify to the unity of their Creator’s art and fashioning. Then on their coming to an end in unity they recount the wisdom of their Maker’s creativity and planning.

Seeds and fruits are also allusions of wisdom indicating that the universe’s Creator looks with His all-encompassing view to the particular, then to the parts. For the fruits are clearly the aim of the tree’s creation. Thus, man is the aim of the universe, and the chief aim of the Creator of beings. Man’s heart is like a seed, and the most luminous mirror to the Maker of creatures. It is due to this wisdom that in the universe, insignificant man is the chief means to and reason for the resurrection of beings, and the destruction, transformation, change and renewal of the universe.

God is Most Great! O Mighty One! The mind cannot penetrate the essence of Your tremendousness!

All beings recite together “There is no god but He!” Perpetually seeking their needs, they declare “O Truth!” Altogether they recite “O Living One!”