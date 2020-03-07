"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Miracles of Muhammad (PBUH) 19th Letter 9th Sign Part 1

07 Mart 2020, Cumartesi 22:41
​Risale-i Nur Reading Sessions are performed weekly in Yeni Asya Ankara Branch Office.

In this meeting, we have shared the Miracles of Muhammad (PBUH) in terms of trees obeying the commands of the prophet. The book which is being read is the Letters from Risale-i Nur Collection: 19th Letter - 9th Sign.

"The Noble Messenger (Upon whom  be blessings  and peace) was saddened  at the denial of the unbelievers.  He prayed: “O my Sustainer!  Give me a sign that  I shall no longer  pay attention to anyone who contradicts  me!”[130]  According  to  Anas,  Gabriel  was  also  present,  upon  whose instruction God’s Messenger (UWBP) called to a tree at the side of the valley. It came near him. He then told the tree to go back; it returned and settled itself in its place."

We would appreciate your support in liking and sharing our official YouTube channel.

Mustafa Said Alkan

