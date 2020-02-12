"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
12 ŞUBAT 2020 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 50

Resurrection and the Hereafter - 10th Word Part 1

12 Şubat 2020, Çarşamba 12:35
Risale-i Nur Reading Sessions are performed weekly in Yeni Asya Ankara Branch Office. In this meeting, we have shared the proof of resurrection and hereafter as mentioned in 10th Word from Risale-i Nur Collection.

"Every village must have its headman; every needle must have its manufacturer and craftsman. And, as you know, every letter must be written by someone. How, then, can it be that so extremely well-ordered a kingdom should have no ruler? And how can so much wealth have no owner, when every hour a train arrives filled with precious and artful gifts, as if coming from the realm of the unseen? And all the announcements and proclamations, all the seals and stamps, found on all those goods, all the coins and the flags waving in every corner of the kingdom — can they be without an owner? It seems you have studied foreign languages a little, and are unable to read this Islamic script. In addition, you refuse to ask those who are able to read it. Come now, let me read to you the king's supreme decree."

We would appreciate your support in liking and sharing our official YouTube channel.

Mustafa Said Alkan

Okunma Sayısı: 107
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Karantina yetkilisine de sıçradı: 40 kişide daha virüs tespit edildi!

    Beyaz Saray'dan İdlib açıklaması

    Sınır birliklerine askeri takviye devam ediyor

    ABD, rejime ait 2 askeri noktayı vurdu

    'Başarım için dua eden tüm insanlara minnettarım'

    Bakan Çavuşoğlu: Türkiye'den bir heyet Rusya'ya gidecek

    Sağlık Bakanlığı'na 8844 sözleşmeli personel alınacak

    Çin'de ölü sayısı 1114’e yükseldi

    "Askerlerimize zarar gelmesi halinde rejim güçlerini vuracağız"

    Erdoğan ve Putin görüşmesinde 'İdlib' konuşuldu

    İdlib'de ABD - İsrail tuzağı

    Ruh sağlığımız bozuldu

    Suriye mutabakatlara uymadı

    Soru önergeleri bakanlıklara havale

    İstanbul depremi için zaman kalmadı

    Varlık yerine borç bırakmayalım

    2019’da büyük çaplı iflâslarda rekor

    İşsizlikte bütün yılların rekoru

    Öğrencilerden gelen mektuplarla teselli buluyorlar...

    Babasının hayalini gerçekleştirdi

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    İdlib tuzağı derinleşiyor
    Genel

    İdlib'de ABD - İsrail tuzağı
    Yasemin GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Dizi dizi inciler
    Ahmet BATTAL

    El ayak çekilince - 2
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Büyüyen kriz
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Madem O var; her şey var
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Şükür mesleğinin şifreleri
    Cevher İLHAN

    Suriye’de inat ve İdlib tuzağı
    Mustafa ORAL

    Hayata açılan pencereler

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.