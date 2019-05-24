Islamic Marriage

English musician Yusuf Islam who has been converted his religion adopting Islam, was highlighted as agenda topic quite a while by Turkish media during his visiting to Turkey.

A reporter from DHA posed to him a question:

“What would you say if the religion of Islam allowed a man to marry four women? Can you explain away the logic on this matter? Consequently how can you take it kindly as an enlightened western artist?”

Yusuf Islam answered:

“You mean to ask about my former life. I don't remember how many women I've been slept with before. Accordingly I don't know if I have kids with those women. Whereas you were admiring me while I was included such a dog’s life.

Now I’ve converted my religion into Islam. I am already married only one woman. I have already got just only one wife. Moreover I don’t have any intention in remarriage.

If the Islamic religion allows up to four marriages, it also imposes on husband all the responsibilities for wives and children. There is not such a sense of responsibility in the western life-style.

Many children have no knowledge who are their true fathers. Furthermore many of the fathers depart this life before being informed of their own children...”

Özden Atukeren