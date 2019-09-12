Common pain of the Islamic world: Karbala

Prophet Muhammad's grandson was martyred at infamous Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Turkey marked on Monday the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Al-Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Al-Hussein, along with 72 loyal companions, was killed at the infamous Battle of Karbala in the year 680 AD (year 61 on the Islamic calendar) by the forces of Umayyad Caliph Yazid I on 10th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year.

Municipalities, non-government organizations and individuals distributed Ashura -- a kind of dessert that is made of a mixture of grains, dried fruit and nuts – among various cities in Turkey.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality prepared Ashura and traveling teams distributed the dessert to about 25,000 people.

Metropolitan Municipality in Black sea Trabzon province distributed Ashura among 5,000 people in the city square. Janissary band, traditional Ottoman military band also performed to mark the Day of Ashura.

Muslims consider the month of Muharram one of the year’s holiest months, as many landmark events in Islamic history took place in Muharram.

Monday was the 10th day of Muharram, when Muslims mark Day of Ashura and commemorates the parting of the Red Sea by Prophet Moses and the ancient Hebrews’ escape from Pharaoh’s wrath.