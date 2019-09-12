"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
12 EYLÜL 2019 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 50

Common pain of the Islamic world: Karbala

12 Eylül 2019, Perşembe 10:18
Prophet Muhammad's grandson was martyred at infamous Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Turkey marked on Monday the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Al-Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Al-Hussein, along with 72 loyal companions, was killed at the infamous Battle of Karbala in the year 680 AD (year 61 on the Islamic calendar) by the forces of Umayyad Caliph Yazid I on 10th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year.

Municipalities, non-government organizations and individuals distributed Ashura -- a kind of dessert that is made of a mixture of grains, dried fruit and nuts – among various cities in Turkey.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality prepared Ashura and traveling teams distributed the dessert to about 25,000 people.

Metropolitan Municipality in Black sea Trabzon province distributed Ashura among 5,000 people in the city square. Janissary band, traditional Ottoman military band also performed to mark the Day of Ashura.

Muslims consider the month of Muharram one of the year’s holiest months, as many landmark events in Islamic history took place in Muharram.

Monday was the 10th day of Muharram, when Muslims mark Day of Ashura and commemorates the parting of the Red Sea by Prophet Moses and the ancient Hebrews’ escape from Pharaoh’s wrath.

AA

Etiketler: Ashura, Istanbul, Imam Al-Hussein, Karbala
Okunma Sayısı: 144
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    İthal cihazı yüzde 80 daha ucuz maliyetle ürettiler

    Merkez Bankası politika faizini 3.25 puan indirdi

    Hazine ve Maliye Bakanlığı bünyesinde Borçlanma Genel Müdürlüğü kuruldu

    Murat Kurum: 1,5 milyon konutun dönüşümü 5 yıl içinde yapılacak

    Dünyanın en iyi 500 üniversitesi içinde Türkiye'den sadece iki üniversite var

    Netanyahu'dan Gazze'ye saldırı tehdidi

    Vatandaşların yüzde 84'ü Suriye politikasının değişmesini istiyor

    Sigara ve alkol satışı yapan yerlere operasyon: Aranan 371 kişi yakalandı

    BM: Suriye'de ABD, Rusya, Suriye rejimi ve YPG savaş suçu işledi

    ABD, terör örgütü DSG militanlarının eğitimine dair video yayınladı

    12 Eylül’ün tahribatı hâlâ devam ediyor

    İngiliz hükümetinin 'anlaşmasız Brexit' senaryosunu kamuoyu ile paylaşıldı

    Slovenya Cumhurbaşkanının Türkiye açıklamasına tepki büyüyor

    Bahamalar'da 2 bin 500 kişi halen kayıp

    Birlikte çalışılırsa Ortadoğu’da barış sağlanır

    BM'ye Keşmir için harekete geç çağrısı

    Bolton'ın görevden alınmasına ilişkin yeni iddia

    Trump'tan Taliban'a: ABD'nin hiç kullanmadığı kadar güç kullanırız

    Senegal'deki skandala ilişkin tartışmalar büyüyor: Yasakçı okul kapanabilir

    Arakanlıların Bangladeş'teki geleceği de meçhul

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Cevher İLHAN

    “Tehdit dili” işe yaramadı…
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Darbecilerin günah galerisi
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Haramın ve helâlin sınırları
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Cenneti alet eden siyaset
    Abdil YILDIRIM

    Namazını kaza etmeden ya başına bir kaza gelirse?
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Gerçeklerle yüzleştiniz mi?
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Mikail YAPRAK

    Said Nursî’nin gözüyle Van..
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    12 Eylül’ün tahribatı hâlâ devam ediyor

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.