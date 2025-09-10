Departure from Tunisia of Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla to Gaza postponed to Thursday

Flotilla's departure postponed due to bad weather, logistical factors, organizer tells Anadolu

The planned departure from Tunisia of the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla to Gaza has been postponed to Thursday due to bad weather and logistical factors, an organizer said Wednesday evening.

“It was decided to postpone the departure of the Global Sumud Flotilla from Tunisia to Gaza to Thursday instead of today, Wednesday, due to bad weather and logistical reasons,” Nabil Chennoufi, a member of the steering committee of the Maghreb branch of the flotilla, told Anadolu.