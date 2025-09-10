"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
11 EYLÜL 2025 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 56

Departure from Tunisia of Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla to Gaza postponed to Thursday

10 Eylül 2025, Çarşamba 17:00
Flotilla's departure postponed due to bad weather, logistical factors, organizer tells Anadolu

The planned departure from Tunisia of the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla to Gaza has been postponed to Thursday due to bad weather and logistical factors, an organizer said Wednesday evening.

“It was decided to postpone the departure of the Global Sumud Flotilla from Tunisia to Gaza to Thursday instead of today, Wednesday, due to bad weather and logistical reasons,” Nabil Chennoufi, a member of the steering committee of the Maghreb branch of the flotilla, told Anadolu.

