From returning to salvation to turning away from religion

Writer: Kazım Güleçyüz

Once upon a time, “salvation stories” and novels were very popular.

These were the stories of people who were distant from religion and spirituality and find peace and happiness in faith and in a return to religion, as a result of their spiritual depression and search.

The most common theme was that people who were at the peak of material means, wealth and wealth but were not happy, turned to spirituality and found happiness there.

The occasion of this sharp turn and preference was sometimes a call to prayer, sometimes a conversation, sometimes an impressive behavior or word, sometimes an unexpected and shocking death, sometimes great disasters, and sometimes a newspaper, magazine or book. It was a striking and impressive message.

Afterwards, a person's whole life changed, old habits were abandoned, human relations and friendships took a completely different shape, prayers and other religious duties were started to be performed with sensitivity, and clothing was arranged according to the rules of religion.

It was on the agenda that such choices were made by well-known and popular people belonging to the so-called "society".

This tendency has deep rooted reasons such as the need to believe in human nature, the inability of materiality to satisfy the soul, the search for a comforting consolation and spiritual shelter in the face of life's troubles and turmoil, depression and regret stemming from the mistakes of a life style that is far from spirituality.

Likewise, the manifestations of good morals, such as warm interest, altruism, sincerity, and a relationship free of interest, witnessed in dealings with people who personally live the true Islam, are among the attractive factors.

In particular, the consistency of the words and actions of those who are in the position of religious representation and preaching, their actual experience of what they say, their sensitivity to avoid using spiritual values as a means of benefit in one way or another, or to stay away from attitudes that can be understood in that way.

The spiritual state that is briefly summarized as "ikhlas".

In time, especially the politicalization, the prominence of materiality, and the winds of secularization, unfortunately, destroyed these meanings the most.

The result was that people began to alienate and distance themselves from religion and spirituality.

We need to turn this situation around again.

Translated by Ekrem Başçı