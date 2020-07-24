"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
29 TEMMUZ 2020 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 51

Hagia Sophia Mosque reopening

24 Temmuz 2020, Cuma 11:00
Preparations for reopening ceremony have been completed

Hagia Sophia to reopen as mosque 

Turkey’s iconic Hagia Sophia Mosque will reopen for worship for the first time in 86 years with Friday prayers on Friday.

The iconic monument served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934 – nearly 500 years – and most recently as a museum for 86 years.

One of the most visited historic buildings in Turkey by domestic and international tourists, in 1985, during its time as a museum, Hagia Sophia was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

On July 10, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that had turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque after an 86-year hiatus.

In the new era for Hagia Sophia, Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate will oversee religious services at the mosque, while the Culture and Tourism Ministry will supervise restoration and conservation work.

The architectural treasure will also be open to both domestic and foreign tourists free of charge.

3 imams and 5 muezzins appointed

On Thursday, Turkey's top religious authority appointed three imams and five muezzins for Hagia Sophia Mosque, an iconic landmark in Istanbul all set to open for prayers on Friday.

Ali Erbas, the head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet), said Mehmet Boynukalin, Ferruh Mustuer, and Bunyamin Topcuoglu were appointed as imams of the mosque.

Boynukalin is a professor at the Religious Sciences Department of Marmara University, Erbas said, noting that they appointed renowned scholars as imams in line with the Ottoman tradition.

Also, both Mustuer and Topcuoglu have won international Quran recitation competitions.

During the prayers, the paintings, depictions, and mosaics will be closed with the curtain system and it will be reopened after prayers in the mosque whose floor is covered with carpet.

On Thursday, Turkey’s president unveiled the new nameplate for Hagia Sophia Mosque.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a delegation unveiled the nameplate at the main gate of the Hagia Sophia Mosque and took a group photo there.

Opening ceremony

Preparations for the ceremony to be held due to the re-opening of the Hagia Sophia Mosque for worship after 86 years have been completed.

The opening, which will include guests from all segments of the society, will begin with the prayer program of the Presidency of Religious Affairs.

The Hagia Sophia Mosque will be opened for the prayers. The Hagia Sophia Mosque will be open until morning.

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 1163
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    YKS sonuçları ürkütücü

    Yoksulluk sınırı 7 bin 839 lira

    Koca: Yeni vaka sayımızda düne kıyasla 64 artış var

    Malezyalı kuruluş WADAH'tan Türkiye'ye Ayasofya Camii tebriği

    Belarus Cumhurbaşkanı: Koronavirüsü semptom göstermeden atlattım

    DSÖ uyardı: Kovid-19 mevsimsel değil

    İran ve Ukrayna düşürülen uçak için tazminat görüşmelerine başlayacak

    Afrika'da koronavirüs vaka sayısı 860 bini geçti

    Dışişleri’nden ABD’ye tepki

    Filistinli çocuklar için 2 bin kilometre bisiklet sürecekler

    Lübnan Başbakanı İsrail sınırında yaşanan olaylar hakkında konuştu

    'Koronavirüs olayına da bu bayramda çok dikkat edilmesini özellikle rica ediyorum'

    Kim Jong-un: Nükleer silahlar güvenlik garantimiz

    İspanya'da pandemi nedeniyle 1 milyon istihdam kaybı

    DSÖ'den Covid-19 açıklaması

    Dünya genelinde koronavirüse yakalanan kişi sayısı 16 milyon 653 bini aştı

    Ağustos ayı burs ve kredi ödemeleri başladı

    Gençlere kulak verelim

    Gerçekler sansürlenemez

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    “Yan yanayız, bir aradayız”dan üç yıl sonra
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Tevriye günü zikir ve duâları
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Adalet mi, hilâfet mi?
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    YKS sonuçları ürkütücü
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Hz. Mehdi’ye dair suâl–cevap (1)
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Arefe gününde bin İhlâs-ı Şerif
    Cevher İLHAN

    Demokratik açılım
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Ayasofya için destek

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.