"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
14 NİSAN 2023 CUMA - YIL: 54

How Americans view Muslims slowly changing, ex-priest says

13 Nisan 2023, Perşembe 23:46
Said Abdul Latif believes level of anti-Muslim sentiment has significantly decreased

The perception of Muslims among Americans is gradually shifting, said a former Orthodox priest from the US, who embraced Islam recently.

Hilarion Heagy, 41, had previously served as a priest for 10 years and lived as a monk for an even longer period. He embraced Islam this year and changed his name to Said Abdul Latif.

“As for how Americans view Muslims generally, I think that is slowly changing. For a long time after 9/11, we were told that Muslims and Islam were the greatest threats toward our American way of life,” Latif told Anadolu.

Latif further stated in response to this, some American Muslims sought to assimilate as much as possible into American culture and politics.

“I think the level of anti-Muslim sentiment has significantly decreased in recent years as anti-Muslim rhetoric has decreased. This doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist. But I think education and general interaction with the Muslim community goes a long way in fostering deeper and mutual understanding.”

He said after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, some two decades later, Islam no longer seems to be taken as the threat that it once was, and the American political system has moved on to identifying new threats against its ‘democracy’ and way of life in the post-Covid era.

Recalling his journey to Islam, Latif said Islam had been an interest of his for many years. “My first inclinations to convert to Islam came in my early 20s while I was a student at the University of Pittsburgh. Growing up, I did have much exposure to Islam.”

However, Latif said that he was afraid to “take the leap” because he was concerned about what his parents and society would say.

He entered a Russian Orthodox monastery in 2009 and was ordained a priest in 2013. "However, my interests in Islam continued to varying degrees."

Latif said he faced severe reactions after converting to Islam.

“It is interesting, because some of the people who have reacted very negatively to my conversion were people who I would have thought would respond positively and vice versa. The same can be said for my family. To my shock, some of my Christian friends have been positively supportive -- and to my further shock, some have even embraced Islam themselves, having secretly been drawn to it for a long time also.”

He said he did not face any Islamophobic statements directly but received some “vitriolic comments” about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Okunma Sayısı: 206
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Tutulmayan sözlere millet niye itibar etsin?

    Yeni palavra sezonu açıldı

    Filistin direnişi baskınları engelledi

    Ekonomide de vaadlerin hepsi lafta kaldı

    Ramazan ayında okumaya ilgi arttı

    Twitter'dan "abonelik" özelliği hakkında açıklama

    Premier Lig'de forma göğsünde bahis firması reklamları yer almayacak

    İstanbul - Bahçelievler’deki 6 katlı bina boşaltıldı

    Salih Uzun: 21 yılda bu millete ne verdiniz?

    Samsunspor'un Süper Lig hasreti sona erdi

    Tutulmayan sözler seçim beyannamesinde

    Filistin'den İsrail'e tepki: Kısıtlamaları kabul etmiyoruz

    NATO, Kuzey Kore'yi kınadı

    Akademisyenlerden deprem bölgesine ilişkin rapor

    Oy topladığı ‘imar affı’na düşman kesildi

    YSK tarafından basım talimatı verildi

    Guterres: Somali için "şimdi harekete geçin"

    Putin, Avusturya'ya gelmesi durumunda tutuklanacak

    Ilsa Kasırgası Avustralya'ya yaklaştı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Demokrat misyon ve Millet İttifakı
    Genel

    Yeni palavra sezonu açıldı
    Genel

    Ekonomide de vaadlerin hepsi lafta kaldı
    Genel

    Tutulmayan sözlere millet niye itibar etsin?
    Genel

    Filistin direnişi baskınları engelledi
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Yerinde sayan siyaset
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Zekât verirken nelere dikkat edelim?
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Osman ZENGİN

    Kur’an-ı Kerimde sûre isimleri -6

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2023, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.