ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
"Islam is a beautiful religion"

29 Mayıs 2024, Çarşamba 09:00
Linh has decided to become a member of this beautiful religion after attending Risale-i Nur discussions and learning about Islam.

She found answers to her questions by joining the Monday group of university girls organized by the Australia Light Foundation and established a warm relationship with the Nur sohbet attendees. She graduated from the same school as Şeyma Kardaşlar and continued their friendship in discussion sessions. In the recent discussion held last night, she announced her decision to become a Muslim. Linh explained her reason for wanting to convert by saying, "Islam is a beautiful religion and your efforts to preserve your beliefs, kindness, respect, and mercy values have deeply influenced me. If it weren't for you, I would not have known about this beautiful religion. Therefore, in addition to the beauty of Islam, I made this decision for my Muslim sisters." Linh's decision once again demonstrates the effectiveness and importance of the Risale-i Nur discussions.

Fatih Yargı - Australia Light Foundation

