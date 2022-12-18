Marcus was honored with Islam - He found the answers to his questions in Risale-i Nur

Australian-born Marcus Elders became a Muslim with shahada after a long search, stating that he found the answers to his questions in the Risale-i Nur.

Australian-born Marcus Elders has long had an interest in Islamic arts. Unable to fill the void inside of him, Marcus embarks on a quest. He studies different religions. He meets people from different religions and cultures and gets together. But he could not find what he was looking for.

This time, Markus' path crosses with Ahmet Temiz, whom he met and worked with at the same workplace. As Bediuzzaman Said Nursi said, since the language of the state speaks more powerfully and more effectively than the language, his interest in Islam increases even more.

Marcus and Ahmet read excerpts from the English Risale-i Nur together whenever possible. Marcus Elders tries to find convincing answers to his questions. Marcus and Ahmet now become close friends.

Answers in Risale-i Nur

Ahmet invites Marcus to the Australian Nur Foundation's Sunday morning English Risale-i Nur talks with breakfast. Marcus attends these invitations and is impressed by the friendly atmosphere there.

He suddenly finds himself among sincere friends and brothers. He feels as if he has been acquainted with these young Nur students, whom he met only a few weeks ago. He listens carefully to the truths read and participates in the negotiations.

When Sıdkı Güzel, the manager of the youth, gave cinvincing answers from Risale-i Nur to the last few questions that remained in his mind, he says, "Okay, I'm ready. I found all I was looking for here” and states that he wants to become a Muslim. On Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Friday prayer, in the presence of four hundred people, he called shahada by repeating shahada inculcation of Imam Enes Guzel. The Friday community hugs Marcus and conveys their congratulations. The mosque community said to Marcus Elders, "Welcome to the club."



Translated by Ekrem Başcı