Muslim should be knowledgeable

In a world where everything stands with knowledge, progresses and develops, there is no other way than reading and learning for people.

Its (humans) creation requires this too. Reading, learning is the basis of Islam. There is no time of knowledge, no ground, no age. Knowledge can be learned at any time, on any ground, at any age. Already in order to complete our religious duties, it is necessary to learn the duties and wrongs. Then everyone should learn about their own specialty. We know that power and strength will pass into the hands of knowledge in the future. Then our efforts should be to be more knowledgeable.

Translation: Asuman İşler