"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
4 EKİM 2019 CUMA - YIL: 50

Muslim should be knowledgeable

04 Ekim 2019, Cuma 12:38
In a world where everything stands with knowledge, progresses and develops, there is no other way than reading and learning for people.

Its (humans) creation requires this too.  Reading, learning is the basis of Islam.  There is no time of knowledge, no ground, no age.  Knowledge can be learned at any time, on any ground, at any age. Already in order to complete our religious duties, it is necessary to learn the duties and wrongs.  Then everyone should learn about their own specialty. We know that power and strength will pass into the hands of knowledge in the future.  Then our efforts should be to be more knowledgeable.

Translation: Asuman İşler

Okunma Sayısı: 135
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    'Uhud bizi sever, biz de onu severiz' buyuran bir Peygamberin (asm) ümmetiyiz'

    İBB'den 'Kurbağalıdere Islah Projesi' açıklaması

    Hindistan: Kendi helikopterimizi düşürdük

    Şehit Uzman Çavuş Seçgin dualarla ebedi yolculuğuna uğurlandı

    'Harcadığınız her kuruş milletin parasıdır'

    Irak'ta gerginlik tırmanıyor: Ölü sayısı 42'ye yükseldi

    ABD teröristlere destek vermeye devam ediyor

    İstanbul 26. Ağır Ceza Mahkemesi Önder'in tahliyesine karar verdi

    Irak Başbakanı: Bizler bugün devletle devletsizlik tercihi arasındayız

    Meteoroloji'den 4 şehre kuvvetli yağış uyarısı

    Yeni kurulan ve kapatılan fakülte ve enstitüler Resmi Gazete'de yayımlandı

    Güney Kore'de Mitag tayfunu alarmı: Ölü sayısı 10'a yükseldi

    MSB: Üçüncü birleşik kara devriyesi başladı

    Trabzonspor, Basel'le berabere kaldı

    Mağdurlar ortak geleceği demokrasiyle inşa edecek

    Ben KHK’lıyım terörist değilim

    Referanslı hâkim adalet dağıtamaz

    Depremlere neden aldırmıyoruz?

    Adalet temelli yeni bir başlangıca ihtiyaç var

    Gıyasettin Emre’yi duâlarla anıyoruz

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Ben KHK’lıyım terörist değilim
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Bu dramlar bitsin artık
    Genel

    Mağdurlar ortak geleceği demokrasiyle inşa edecek
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Tutuklama sarmalı ve AYM
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Ehl-i Beyt’in imamları kimlerdir?
    Genel

    Referanslı hâkim adalet dağıtamaz
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Kur’ân, insanı mu’cizâne terbiye ediyor
    Cenk ÇALIK

    Kimyager sinekler
    Cevher İLHAN

    “Yeni ekonomi programı” faturası

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.