"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
20 EKİM 2020 SALI - YIL: 51

"People continue to discover Islam"

20 Ekim 2020, Salı 12:01
9-year-old Joana helped her siblings to become Muslims.

All children of the family, converted to Islam under the leadership of their 9-year-old sisters, Joana. Their mothers was accepted Islamism previously. At first Joana became Muslim, then the day after, her older sister and brother also chose to be Muslim. Three siblings,  recited  Confession of Faith (the kalima shahadah) at the ceremony held at the Texas East Plano Islamic Center Mosque, then received their first lessons and gifts from Sheikh Yasir Qadhi.

Sheikh Yasir Qadhi, made a speech at a small ceremony at the entrance of the mosque, which was closed due to the pandemic; "We are now in front of the East Plano Islamic Center with participation of Master Baajour. We cannot go inside due to the pandemic. We have already a very precious family with us. Although we are in quarantine in Fort-Worth City due to the pandemic, Subhanallah people continue to discover Islam. Alhamdulillah Mrs. Anji, upon seeing herself dressed in veiled clothes in her dream last year, did research and became a Muslim by way of reciting the kalima shahadah. After she begun living according to the Islamic way, hereupon  her children started to ask her many questions about Islam.

Although she did not want to put pressure on her children and to force them for changing their religions. Children highly impressed by the answers to the questions they asked their mothers about Islam. 

As a first 9-years-old Joana, and following her at the next day their siblings they decided to embrace Islam. Thereupon, their mother demanded that they testify with an official ceremony. We are here to perform this ‘Confession of Faith’  ceremony.”

Then, he gave their first lessons to the new Muslims about the word "Allahuekber" and “the brotherhood of Muslims”, and gave them his some gifts.

Translation: Özden Atukeren    

Okunma Sayısı: 82
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Atina, AB-Türkiye Gümrük Birliği anlaşmasının askıya alınmasını istiyor

    Akşener: Minsk Grubu sorunu çözemez

    Başakşehir, Devler Ligi'ndeki ilk mücadelesine çıkıyor

    22 Ekim'deki tartışma için yeni kurallar belirlendi

    ABD, Bahreyn ve İsrail'den ortak açıklama

    15 ile sağanak yağış uyarısı!

    ‘İnsanı yaşat ki devlet yaşasın’ı unuttunuz

    '3 Kasım'a doğru ABD'de anketlerde son durum?

    İsrail, AB’nin yaptığı binaları da yıkıyor

    DSÖ Genel Direktörü: Gelecek birkaç ay zorlu geçecek

    Yeni tip koronavirüs salgınında son 24 saatte neler yaşandı?

    Hâlâ, darbe anayasasının utancıyla yaşıyoruz

    Alanyaspor yükselişini sürdürürken, Galatasaray'da kötü gidiş devam ediyor

    ‘Maske değişimi’ tehlikeli

    Esnaf yüz yüze eğitimden umduğunu bulamadı

    Kıdem tazminatı parça parça uçuyor

    Bakan Koca'dan ağır hasta sayısı uyarısı

    ABD'de son 24 saatte 437 ölüm ve 42 bin yeni vaka!

    Ermenistan'ın saldırılarında 61 sivil vefat etti, 282 sivil yaralandı

    Tatar mazbatasını aldı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Erken seçim kabile devletlerinde mi olur?
    Cevher İLHAN

    “Oyun içinde oyun”a karşı…
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Hey özgürlük
    Genel

    ‘İnsanı yaşat ki devlet yaşasın’ı unuttunuz
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Peygamberlerin teknolojik mesajları
    Osman ZENGİN

    Tarikatları, kapatalım gitsin…
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Merakı, zevki, şevki, fânî şeylerde telef etmemeli
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Cuntacıların NATO-Yunan gafleti
    Orhan GÜLER

    “Okuyucu mektupları” üzerine değerlendirmeler (3)

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.