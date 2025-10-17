"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
17 EKİM 2025 CUMA

A Young Woman from Serbia Embraces Islam

17 Ekim 2025, Cuma
Dijana Nucil, a young woman of Serbian origin, applied to the Trabzon Provincial Mufti’s Office, expressing her desire to become a Muslim.

During the ceremony, which began with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an, Trabzon Provincial Mufti Dr. İsmail Çiçek provided information about the basic principles of Islam and said, “I congratulate our sister who has embraced Islam. May Allah grant her a life that is in accordance with His will.”

After reciting the Kalima Shahada (Declaration of Faith), Dijana Nucil became a Muslim and took the name “Dilara.” She was presented with a Qur’an translation and several religious books.

