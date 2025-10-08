"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
8 EKİM 2025 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 56

Gaza, Xinjiang, and the EU’s Crisis of Legitimacy

08 Ekim 2025, Çarşamba
Comparing injustices and human rights violations is, by its very nature, a difficult and delicate task—one that, if done carelessly, can easily wound hearts.

On one side, there are the children of Gaza dying under bombs; on the other, the people of Xinjiang, confined to camps, stripped of their identity and faith.

These sufferings cannot be measured, and therefore cannot truly be compared.

Yet when we place these two atrocities side by side—focusing not on the scale of suffering but on their characteristics and the global reactions they provoke—we encounter conclusions that shake the very foundations of international law’s universality and the European Union’s self-definition.

What is happening in Xinjiang, though heavily censored by China and downplayed by some states fearful of its economic power, is no secret: concentration camps, forced labor, sterilization, constant surveillance…

In response, the EU—however inconsistently and with decreasing frequency in recent months—has issued condemnations and symbolic sanctions. At the very least, it has conveyed a message: “This is unacceptable.”

The EU does not politically or materially support this oppression. The Chinese state alone is the perpetrator of systematic persecution.

Gaza, however, presents a very different picture.

Here, civilian deaths flood our screens daily. The lifeless bodies of children, bombed hospitals, burning refugee camps—all unfolding before our eyes, as if deliberately meant to send us a message.

During this catastrophe, the EU continues to provide Israel with diplomatic protection and military cooperation. The member states are divided—some call for sanctions and a ceasefire, others offer unconditional support. The resulting picture: a weak, fragmented, U.S.-dependent, and—worst of all—complicit European Union.

In Xinjiang, the Uyghurs suffer under an authoritarian regime. China does not claim to be a democracy. But in Gaza, a state that markets itself as “the only democracy in the Middle East”—and that the EU, absurdly, continues to describe as such—is bombing children with European backing. In this context, the EU’s claim to base its policies on “universal values” completely collapses. Human rights no longer function as guarantees for all—they have become bargaining chips, suspended whenever political convenience demands.

And this hypocrisy does not remain confined to foreign policy—it corrodes democracy within the EU as well. The EU, under the vow of “never again” now finds itself complicit in genocide, betraying its own raison d’être. Meanwhile, conscientious Europeans who dare to speak out—academics, journalists, citizens—face police violence, academic exclusion, and media censorship.

Both Gaza and Xinjiang represent grave injustices. But for the EU, Gaza is the more shattering of the two—because it destroys not only human lives, but also the EU’s very claim to be a union of universal values.

For indeed, apostasy is more ruinous than disbelief.

Ahmet Said Aydil

Okunma Sayısı: 148
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Hamas: Olumlu gelişmeler yaşanıyor

    Mescid-i Aksa'da çirkin provokasyon!

    2025'te 6 bin 800 orman yangını çıktı, 80 bin hektar alan yandı

    İngiltere 2025'te İsrail'e silah satış rekoru kırdı

    Ankara'da 17 ton bozuk et ve tavuk ürünü ele geçirildi

    İsrail'den bir korsanlık daha: Sumud'dan sonra Özgürlük Filosu'na da baskın yaptı

    AKPM ve AP üyesi 80'den fazla parlamenterden ortak Küresel Sumud Filosu bildirisi

    Enflasyon kalıcı hale geldi - Neden kontrol altına alınamıyor?

    Suriye Savunma Bakanı: Kuzey ve kuzeydoğu Suriye'de kapsamlı ateşkes anlaşmasına varıldı

    DP Genel Başkanı Uysal: Demokrasi ve hürriyet tabutuna bir çivi daha çaktılar!

    Son sığınak aile

    'ABD, Ukrayna’ya Tomahawk verirse gerilimin yeni bir aşaması başlar'

    Sumud'un 15 Türk aktivisti daha Türkiye'de: "Bu dayanışmayı bir insanlık mirası olarak sunmayı hedefliyoruz"

    Artvin ve Trabzon açıklarında bulundu

    ABD ile Kanada, "Altın Kubbe" savunma projesinde işbirliği içinde

    İçişleri Bakanlığı uyardı: 52 il için "sarı", 4 il için de "turuncu" kod

    Gelir eşitsizliğinde Avrupa birincisiyiz

    Gözaltına alınan AKP’li eski vekil Hüseyin Kocabıyık tutuklandı

    Demirtaş tahliye edilebilir

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    DP Genel Başkanı Uysal: Demokrasi ve hürriyet tabutuna bir çivi daha çaktılar!
    Genel

    Enflasyon kalıcı hale geldi - Neden kontrol altına alınamıyor?
    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler
    Genel

    AKPM ve AP üyesi 80'den fazla parlamenterden ortak Küresel Sumud Filosu bildirisi
    Genel

    Okuyucu ziyaretleri güzel meyveler veriyor
    Genel

    Son sığınak aile
    Genel

    Suriye Savunma Bakanı: Kuzey ve kuzeydoğu Suriye'de kapsamlı ateşkes anlaşmasına varıldı
    Genel

    İsrail'den bir korsanlık daha: Sumud'dan sonra Özgürlük Filosu'na da baskın yaptı
    Genel

    Ankara'da 17 ton bozuk et ve tavuk ürünü ele geçirildi

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2025, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.