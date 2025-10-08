Theopolitical Meaning of “The State of Israel”

In today’s world, religion is no longer confined to temples, churches, or mosques. It has re-entered the political stage.

Certain religious communities now influence the direction of global affairs. Some act directly—through political and economic means. Others focus on moral and spiritual renewal.

Evangelical Christians, Jewish Zionists, and the Muslim Brotherhood represent the first category. In contrast, the followers of the Risale-i Nur, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and Catholic or Orthodox missionaries belong to the second.

From World War to Spiritual Awakening

After the destruction of World War II, humanity entered a new spiritual search. Many alternative movements emerged under the umbrella of “New Age” beliefs. Groups like Scientology, Hare Krishna, Divine Light Mission, Children of God, and the Moon Sect gained followers. They rose as a response to modern life’s confusion, relativism, and loneliness.

At the same time, Asian and Hindu-inspired mystic traditions also spread rapidly. Christian circles expecting the return of Jesus Christ became more vocal. A common thread united many of these movements: the belief that the world is nearing its end.

This growing sense of eschatological fear—the fear of global collapse—has deep political implications. The Middle East, in particular, remains the world’s eschatological epicenter. The final-age interpretations of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism continue to shape both regional and international politics.

Evangelicals, Zionists, and the Politics of the End Times

Eschatology, the study of end-time beliefs, helps people rationalize humanity’s expectations about the future. The two World Wars, the rise of communism, globalization, technological control, climate anxiety, and the founding of Israel are all modern “apocalyptic” events. Despite centuries of secular thought, religious end-time narratives still influence politics today.

Among Abrahamic faiths, several key ideas are shared:

• God’s covenant with Israel continues.

• Jesus Christ will return to defeat the Antichrist (Dajjal).

• Satan’s forces, Gog and Magog, still threaten humanity.

• A final, devastating war—Armageddon or Melhame-i Kübra—will end evil and usher in a new era of peace.

Evangelical interpretations are especially influential in American politics. According to their theology, history unfolds in divine “dispensations.” Each age has its own divine test. Humanity now stands at the threshold of the seventh—the Millennial Age.

Evangelicals see Israel as central to God’s plan. The creation of the State of Israel in 1948 and its expansion in 1967 are viewed as signs of Christ’s imminent return. For them, supporting Israel is not charity—it is a divine duty. The great battle of Armageddon must occur to bring about Christ’s second coming and establish God’s kingdom on Earth.

Paradoxically, in this war, Christ and His followers are said to confront the very earthly powers led by Israel. The state’s existence and the potential for a Middle Eastern war are seen as necessary steps towards salvation.

Zionist Jews, however, have a different expectation. They believe that after victory in this final war, their true Messiah will come, rebuild Solomon’s Temple, and establish a great Jewish Kingdom. Thus, while Evangelicals and Zionists appear allied, their ultimate visions exclude each other.

For decades, U.S. administrations have supported Israel under the joint influence of these two movements. Yet, whenever Evangelical power peaks, Washington subtly limits Zionist ambitions in other regions—from Europe to Ukraine, and from China to Russia. The contradiction is striking. Evangelical policymakers preach global peace, yet remain silent in the face of Israeli aggression. This inconsistency is not random—it is the product of a long and tangled religious-political history.

Call for Taking Joint Action to Global Evil

As atheism, materialism, and moral decay spread worldwide, many see the rise of a “Great Antichrist”—a global system opposing divine order. Against this tide, Muslims and sincere Christians are called to reconsider old hostilities.

Building a moral and spiritual alliance could prevent the devastating impact of the coming Middle Eastern conflict. It could also counter the growing global ideology that denies God’s authority.

Some Islamic scholars believe that Melhame-i Kübra, the great war foretold in Hadith, may correspond to the Biblical Armageddon—or perhaps even a future World War III.

Whatever its form, the Muslim world must approach its sacred texts with fresh eyes. They should be read not only as prophecies but as strategic guidance. The future demands intellectual, spiritual, and political readiness. Humanity may be approaching its greatest test yet.

Mustafa Eren Bozoklu